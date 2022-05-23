With each passing day, a more suspenseful quota is added regarding Ousmane Dembélé and his contractual situation with FC Barcelona.
The 25-year-old French winger ends his contract with the Blaugrana club on June 30 and so far, there are more negative reports than positive ones. The demands from the player’s environment are quite high and Barcelona has already said that it will not succumb to its millionaire claims.
At the end of the match against Villarreal last Sunday, the Director of Football for FC Barcelona, Mateu Alemany, insisted with his statements about what had already been happening. “Dembélé’s future will be known by him and his agents, I have my own personal opinion on this matter, but it is beside the point. There is no news about him, just like in the last six or seven months.”
Despite the various meetings that have taken place in recent weeks with the player’s representative, Alemany also added “There is no negotiation with Dembélé’s representative at the moment“.
It is no secret to anyone that relations are not good between managers and representatives. Despite Xavi’s insistence asking to make a financial effort for the French attacker, some rumors continue to come to light about verbal agreements and pre-agreements with other clubs such as PSG, Manchester United, etc.
Xavi has managed to optimize his performance and achieve what seems like a renewed version of Dembélé in this new Barça, giving him minutes, confidence, etc. Taking into account everything previously mentioned, FC Barcelona hopes that not everything will remain in good faith but to reach an agreement and put an end to this bitter passage.
By Juan L. Medina – Twitter @medinafut
#Barcelona #expect #Dembélé
