The countdown has begun for an exciting season for FC Barcelona. With the start of the 2023/24 season just around the corner, Catalans and football lovers are eager to find out about the Blaugrana team’s match schedule. This time, Barcelona will look to redeem themselves and reach new heights after a previous campaign full of ups and downs.
The new project led by coach Xavi Hernández promises dynamic and attractive football, backed by a renewed and committed squad. Fans look forward to seeing talented players like Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Pedri and others shine in every match.
The 2023/24 season schedule will bring with it a number of exciting challenges and matchups in both La Liga and European competitions. The games against the eternal rivals, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, will undoubtedly generate great expectation and tension at the Camp Nou. In addition, Barcelona will have to face other strong teams in the league in their quest to regain glory.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at FC Barcelona’s full schedule for the 2023/24 season, highlighting key fixtures, regional derbies and most anticipated matchups.
The league
|
Working day
|
Game
|
Date
|
1
|
Getafe-Barcelona
|
08/13
|
2
|
Barcelona-Cádiz
|
08/20
|
3
|
Villarreal-Barcelona
|
08/27
|
4
|
Osasuna-Barcelona
|
09/03
|
5
|
Barcelona-Betis
|
09/17
|
6
|
Barcelona-Celtic Vigo
|
09/24
|
7
|
Majorca-Barcelona
|
09/27
|
8
|
Barcelona-Seville
|
10/01
|
9
|
Granada-Barcelona
|
08/10
|
10
|
Barcelona-Athletic club
|
10/22
|
eleven
|
Barcelona-Real Madrid
|
10/29
|
12
|
Real Sociedad-Barcelona
|
11/05
|
13
|
Barcelona-Deportivo Alavés
|
11/12
|
14
|
Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona
|
11/26
|
fifteen
|
Barcelona-Atletico Madrid
|
12/03
|
16
|
Barcelona-Girona
|
10/12
|
17
|
Valencia-Barcelona
|
12/17
|
18
|
Barcelona-Almeria
|
12/20
|
19
|
Las Palmas-Barcelona
|
01/03
|
twenty
|
Barcelona-Osasuna
|
01/13
|
twenty-one
|
Betis-Barcelona
|
01/21
|
22
|
Barcelona-Villarreal
|
01/28
|
23
|
Deportivo Alavés-Barcelona
|
02/04
|
24
|
Barcelona-Granada
|
02/11
|
25
|
Celtic of Vigo-Barcelona
|
02/18
|
26
|
Barcelona vs Getafe
|
02/25
|
27
|
Athletic club-Barcelona
|
03/03
|
28
|
Barcelona-Majorca
|
03/10
|
29
|
Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona
|
03/17
|
30
|
Barcelona-Las Palmas
|
03/31
|
31
|
Cadiz-Barcelona
|
04/14
|
32
|
Real Madrid-Barcelona
|
04/21
|
33
|
Barcelona-Valencia
|
04/28
|
3. 4
|
Girona-Barcelona
|
05/05
|
35
|
Barcelona-Real Sociedad
|
05/12
|
36
|
Almeria-Barcelona
|
05/15
|
37
|
Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano
|
05/19
|
38
|
Seville-Barcelona
|
05/26
Champions League
|
Round
|
Game
|
Date
|
1st day of the group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
September 19-20
|
2nd day of the group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
October 3-4
|
3rd day of group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
October 24-25
|
4th day of the group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
November 7-8
|
5th day of the group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
November 28-29
|
6th day of the group stage
|
to be confirmed
|
December 12-13
Copa del Rey
|
Round
|
Game
|
Date
|
round of 32
|
to be confirmed
|
to be confirmed
Spain Supercup
|
Round
|
Game
|
date
|
semifinals
|
FC Barcelona vs Club Atlético Osasuna
|
to be confirmed
With a schedule full of challenges and exciting games ahead, FC Barcelona supporters are ready to support their team every step of the way. The 2023/24 season promises to be a new chapter in the club’s history, with the desire to regain its dominant position both nationally and internationally.
