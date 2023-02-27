From the start of the season after his arrival at Manchester City, Julián Álvarez proved to be a youthful player with above-average talent. The Argentine forward, with everything and the presence of Erling Haaland within the club, scored a good number of goals, which was worth a place in the World Cup where his great explosion came. ‘La Araña’ won the place for Lautaro Martínez and was key for the representative from Albiceleste to win the world title.
However, after the World Cup finished and after returning at the beginning of 2023 with Manchester City, Julián has not added the desired minutes in Guardiola’s eleven. The Argentine striker has become a regular substitute and it wasn’t until this weekend that he returned to the starting lineup and that was revealed with a couple of goals. Julián is a weight forward, not a man on the bench and that is why there is already talk of his possible departure from City.
Sources in Spain report that FC Barcelona is very attentive to the present and future of Álvarez, a player the club has liked since he was at River Plate and who now attracts even more after his evolution so far this season. The culés would have had a first approach with their environment to carry out the survey and define if the footballer will be within the summer market and if so, how much money would have to be paid for the possible signing of him. A signing that will not be cheap.
