The achievement of the Endesa League by the Barça team after beating Real Madrid or the Portuguese in two games, becoming the footballer with the most goals (11) and disputed editions (5) in the Eurocup are the highlights on the front page.
1. Brand: “Ancelotti will refresh Madrid”
The Madrid newspaper highlights a game of concepts with Carlo Ancelotti bathing in a cove to cool off and the intention of producing this effect in the merengue ensemble. Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at the scorer level in the Eurocup, the support for Álvaro Morata or other matches in the continental tournament accompany the cover.
two. Mundo Deportivo: “Double!”
The Barcelona newspaper highlights the second title for the Catalans after winning the Endesa League after seven years without achieving it. The presentation of the new soccer team jersey, the victory (1-0) of France over Germany or the unanimous approval of the professionalization of women’s football in the Higher Sports Council accompany on the front page.
3. Ace: “The Lord of the Euro”
The capital’s media highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of goals (11) participating in the Eurocup, surpassing Michel Platini’s 9 with his double so that Portugal beat Hungary (0-3), in addition to being the only one who has played five editions . The French victory with an own goal by Mats Hummels, the Endesa League for Pau Gasol, the debate in Spain with the forward or the tension between Kylian Mbappé and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi accompany on the cover.
Four. Sport: “Champions!”
The Barcelona midfield highlights the title won by FC Barcelona after beating Real Madrid (92-73) in the second game of a best-of-three series in the final. The new shirt that the Catalans will wear, the level of self-demand of Pedro González “Pedri”, the double of Cristiano Ronaldo or the French victory against the Germans accompany on the front page.
5. Supersport: “Kenedy Style”
The Valencian media highlights the name of Robert Kenedy linked to the Mestalla club as an old acquaintance of José Bordalás. The options of Cédric Bakambu returning to Villarreal or the clash between Valdepeñas and Levante in the semifinals of the National Futsal League are on the cover.
