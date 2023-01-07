FC Barcelona has been searching for a reliable right-back for years without being successful. The hunt began once Dani Alves’ first stage with the club ended, since then names have passed by for others in that area of the field and they have all been unsuccessful bets: since the revolution and realignment of Sergi Roberto as a defender, the millionaire investment by Nelson Semedo as well as the signature of the one who painted for a jewel and could never perform at the level of the challenge, Sergiño Dest.
The culés will have to resume this task in the summer market, once again the blaugrana will move in the market looking for a right-back that is a short and long-term solution. Thus, the directive has a huge list of options, some much more realistic than others, to which, in the last few hours, the name of a Spanish youth who is of interest to the whole world, Pedro Porro, has been included.
Sport affirms that the culé team has contacted the Sporting Lisboa board of directors to probe Porro’s availability and it seems that the options are real. In recent days it was reported that the player had almost a closed agreement with Tottenham, however, it seems that the transfer has not materialized, for this reason, Pedro would be for sale in the summer market and his starting price is around 40 million euros maximum, a figure that is not easy to pay for, but that is within the possibilities of culés.
