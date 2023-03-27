FC Barcelona wants to move the squad in the summer market, give out the players who have shown the least performance on the field and sign players who can offer a new air to the club and generate greater internal competition. Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany do the math, because it is no secret to anyone that La Liga greatly complicates the market movements of the Catalans, dramatically cutting the salary margin available.
One of the players who have been on the Barcelona table for weeks is Íñigo Martínez. The powerful 31-year-old central defender, who plays for Athletic Club, ends his contract with the lions this summer and since the previous season offered himself to Barcelona, assuring that he would not renew his contract as long as he could join Xavi’s squad for free in the month of July. The club and the footballer have a closed agreement and now everything is pending the salary margin that the Catalans have to be able to finalize the registration of the defender.
From Spain it is confirmed that there is an agreement closed for three years. The player plays all his cards in favor of Barcelona and right now he only hopes that the club fulfills his part, that of making the appropriate movements in salaries and being able to open the necessary gap for him. The newspaper Sport informs that there is optimism within the culé squad to be able to close the record of the Spanish team without the least of the problems, in addition, the presence of Íñigo is the movement that must essentially finalize the departure of Eric García.
