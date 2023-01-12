Barça gets the pass to the final of the Spanish Super Cup after a great match. Real Betis and FC Barcelona have given us a match that we will remember for a while due to the high quality of their chances and the good football from both teams. He ended up falling to the culé side in the penalty shootout, but the Andalusian team deserved the victory as much as the Catalans. They are the two teams that have shown the best level in this final four.
The game began with a frenetic rhythm in which the culés felt very comfortable. Pedri would put his men ahead, but the referee would invalidate the action for offside. Later, a great individual action by Ousmane Dembélé would allow Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring and leave the Catalans ahead at halftime.
In the second half, the Verdiblancos came out on top, and just 10 minutes after the referee signaled the end, Nabil Fekir tied the match after a great finish with his left foot. Minutes later Lewandowski would put the Catalans ahead again, but again the VAR would annul the action.
Already in extra time, Ansu Fati pulled a great goal out of his hat to settle the score in favor of those from Barcelona, but minutes later Real Betis would tie again after an exquisite heel shot from Loren Morón.
The second half of extra time was a culé monologue with a lot of circulation but little precision on the part of both teams. The game clearly went from more to less.
In the penalty lottery, the good work of Marc André ter Stegen, who saved two penalties, and the good definitions of the culé players, will allow the world to enjoy a Barça-Real Madrid this Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
