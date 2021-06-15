Security expert Norman Roll, in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, described this report as remarkable, stressing the need to take this information seriously, as it appears to be very reliable..

Rolle added that there were positive aspects also mentioned in the text of the report, which confirmed that the number of members of the “Keew Anon” group had decreased, and that they admitted that the expectations of their alleged leader were incorrect.

In conjunction with the results of this report, a White House official announced that US President Joe Biden directed the national security team to lead a comprehensive review, over a period of 100 days, of the US government’s efforts to address domestic terrorism, which has evolved into the largest terrorist threat to the United States, something that some criticized and considered. It is exaggerated and serves narrow partisan interests

Matthew Brodsky, senior researcher at the Gold Institute for Strategic Studies, told Sky News Arabia that he was unaware of the National Security Council’s prior dealings with what is described as domestic terrorism, adding that this council usually deals with external threats..

Brodsky also said that it is not possible to look at one side of the problem and ignore the other, referring to the need to investigate what the extremist left groups are doing in the country as well, stressing that the imbalance between the two issues will result in invalid results of the investigations, concluding by saying that the FBI He is the usual person responsible for security inside the country

The report also made it clear that the extreme right in the United States, set a target for it, a number of lawmakers, especially in the Democratic Party, in addition to those with political opinion opposing its idea.

It should be noted that FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned for years against white supremacists in the United States, and the latest FBI report is considered by analysts as an early warning indicating that political violence still poses an imminent threat to the United States of America.