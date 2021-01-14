FBI Director Christopher Ray spoke about the large number of threats ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. His words at the safety briefing of the event are reported by RIA News…

In particular, the bureau is concerned about the large number of talks about possible events on this day, including armed protests in Washington and state capitals across the country. In particular, there is concern about the possibility of violence during these processions.

Ray emphasized that the FBI monitors all incoming “leads”, including calls for armed protests and potential threats.