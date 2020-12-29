The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed new data on the explosion that thundered in Beirut in early August. France 24 TV channel reports this with reference to the former Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab.

According to the ministry, the incident near the seaport of the capital caused a smaller amount of ammonium nitrate than previously reported: it is alleged that the destructive explosion was provoked by 500 tons of the substance. This conclusion raised questions from the resigned prime minister, since according to the information he had, more than 2,700 tons of explosive saltpeter were stored in the warehouse.

“The FBI report indicates that 500 tons exploded [упомянутого вещества] (…). Where have disappeared [остальные] 2200 tons? ” He asked.

The explosion in the port of Beirut thundered on 4 August. It was reported that the incident was provoked by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the warehouse for a long time. About 200 people became victims, thousands of people were injured, thousands of houses were damaged. Hassan Diab, who served as prime minister, resigned a few days after the incident.

France 24 indicates that at least 25 suspects were arrested as part of the investigation into the incident. Among them are the head of the port and the director of customs.