The FBI has already launched an alert to NBA players after the recent assault suffered by Luka Doncic at his home in Dallasan episode that is not new for the big stars of the big basketball league and that the authorities are already thoroughly investigating.

The house of the former Real Madrid player is the third ‘NBA target’ of the organized gangs in the last four months, since they suffered it before Mike Conley (Timberwolves point guard) in September and Bobby Portis (Bucks forward) in November.

After the robbery of the latter, the NBA already assumed that it was a problem that could be repeated and that should be addressed immediately, which is why it developed a security guide in collaboration with the FBI with a series of recommendations that it sent to to the teams. A copy of that report was released by Associated Press and the letter of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) appears on it:

“The FBI has linked some robberies to ‘transnational South American robbery groups’ that they are ‘sophisticated and apparently well-organized networks that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones and signal jamming devices,'” indicates that copy revealed by AP.

“The NBA memo, which relays information from the FBI, says the theft rings ‘focus primarily on cash and items that can be resold on the black market,’ such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags‘” he adds.

This information clearly connects with the details of the robbery at Doncic’s home, the details of which came to light this Sunday in a newspaper publication Dallas Morning News who has had access to the police report of the assault on Doncic’s house.

It indicates that an individual entered the basketball player’s house on Friday between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (local time), when the ‘Mavs’ were playing (although Doncic did not participate due to injury) and managed to leave the home with jewelry valued at more than 30,000 euros.





As is the case in Europe, the big stars of American sports must also be alert for a wave of home robberies which has also affected NFL players.