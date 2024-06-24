According to the criteria of
Until now, The fires located exactly in South Fork and Salt have consumed 16,614 and 7,652 acres, respectively, and have tried to be contained by local firefighters, according to the latest update from the state wildfire monitoring panel in New Mexico.
At the 10:16 AM cutoff on June 22, The New Mexico government reported fire activity with widespread rainfall regarding the South Fork Fire. Due to these conditions, firefighter activity was limited. However, despite the climatic obstacles, The incident has already been contained to 26 percent.
Regarding the fire in Saltthe fire located in the Mescalero Reservation, Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso, has only been 7 percent contained. To advance its containment, firefighters will build control lines, prepare new lines where necessary and perform point protection to protect private property and critical infrastructure in the area, the government reports.
Likewise, the state reported that will use ground and aerial ignitions when necessary to burn fuels between constructed fire lines and the active fire.
Mobility issues to take into account due to the fires in New Mexico, United States
Due to the fires, Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas in and near the South Fork and Salt fires. It is also necessary to take into account that:
- There is road and trail closures throughout the fire area.
- So much Highway 48 and Highway 70 in Apache Summit are closed; The open evacuation route is Highway 70 towards Roswell.
- State Highway 48 is closed from Alpine Village/University to State Highway 220.
- US 70 is closed from mm 249 (intersection NM 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mm 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.
- On June 20, 2024, it was broadcast an emergency closure order by South Fork fire for national forest lands within the Smokey Bear Ranger District.
- The identified areasas well as the roads and paths in them, They are closed to public access to provide greater safety for firefighting personnel and the public.
- There is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the fire area.
- Drone flights are prohibited within this area.
