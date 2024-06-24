On June 17, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBIfor its acronym in English) published a poster in which offers a reward of up to US$10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires near Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Until now, The fires located exactly in South Fork and Salt have consumed 16,614 and 7,652 acres, respectively, and have tried to be contained by local firefighters, according to the latest update from the state wildfire monitoring panel in New Mexico.

The South Fork and Salt fires were detected on June 17, 2024. Photo:FBI Share

At the 10:16 AM cutoff on June 22, The New Mexico government reported fire activity with widespread rainfall regarding the South Fork Fire. Due to these conditions, firefighter activity was limited. However, despite the climatic obstacles, The incident has already been contained to 26 percent.

Regarding the fire in Saltthe fire located in the Mescalero Reservation, Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso, has only been 7 percent contained. To advance its containment, firefighters will build control lines, prepare new lines where necessary and perform point protection to protect private property and critical infrastructure in the area, the government reports.

Likewise, the state reported that will use ground and aerial ignitions when necessary to burn fuels between constructed fire lines and the active fire.

