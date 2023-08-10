Two agents belonging to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ended the life of a 74-year-old man, identified as Craig Robertson in the state of Utah, hours before President Joe Biden will land in that state. Authorities say Robertson was under investigation for making multiple “credible” threats to both Biden and other Democratic-wing government officials.

According to information from the US news agency AP, FBI agents arrived at the home of Craig Robertson, in Utah, to execute a search and arrest warrant against him for three serious crimes, including threatening the President of the United States and members of the federal investigative agency.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers would have found their target armed, which would have sparked the shooting that ended with the death of Robertson, identified as a 74-year-old man.

However, the agents have not released details about what would have happened inside the house before shooting Robertson.

From the FBI they affirmed that they take “all the shootings in which our agents or members of the operational groups are involved very seriously”, adding that they will proceed to open an investigation to clarify the case, according to what can be read in an official statement. from the agency.

General image showing the house where Craig Robertson lived, a man who was shot dead by the FBI, after being accused of making threats against the life of President Joe Biden and other government officials. In Utah, United States, on August 9, 2023. © AP/lLaura Seitz

The events occurred on Wednesday, August 9, when the president traveled to Utah. It is scheduled that there, in the city of Salt Lake City, the president will visit a hospital for war veterans this Thursday and talk about the Pact Law, which expanded the benefits of veterans.

Likewise, it is expected that the head of state will participate in a fundraising event, with a view to the presidential campaign in which he will seek re-election.

A “fragile old man” or a “credible” threat?

Craig Robertson was in the crosshairs of the US Justice after he published on his social networks on August 7 that he “had heard” about President Biden’s visit to Utah, so he was going to be “cleaning the dust off the rifle of M24 sniper”. A ‘post’ that joins months of indirect threats to other public officials such as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe and then Kamala!!!” Robertson would have written on his Facebook profile in September 2022, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which has already started a case against of the elderly man.

In addition, the man self-conceived himself as a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, which caused him to also take out his anger online against the judicial actors involved in the federal cases that the magnate has pending: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; US Attorney General Merrick Garland; and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A Utah man was shot and killed early Wednesday during an FBI raid on his home. Agents were attempting to serve an arrest warrant after the man allegedly threatened to kill President Joe Biden, his family and several others, including former President Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/uzPhRwMY2u —CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 9, 2023



However, neighbors described the deceased as a frail old man, who walked with the help of a hand-carved cane. Although he used to carry weapons, they said the man did not appear to be a threat.

“There’s no way he was driving from here to Salt Lake City, setting up a rifle and shooting the president, 100% no way,” said Andrew Maunder, a resident of Robertson’s area.

For their part, the authorities highlighted as an example of risk the warnings against Bragg, in charge of handling the case that accuses Trump of bribing the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Robertson reportedly wrote on his Truth Social profile that he was waiting for him in the courtroom parking lot to “put a nice hole in his forehead.” This publication even caused his profile to be suspended from that platform that Donald Trump owns.

According to a White House official, the Democratic president was informed about the death of Robertson, while he continued his visit in the city of Salt Lake City, in the state of Utah, although he has not commented publicly on the matter.

