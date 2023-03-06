Four United States citizens have been missing since Friday, after a group of armed men kidnapped them in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Occurring in broad daylight and recorded on video, the kidnapping threatens relations between the two countries and their delicate security collaboration. The White House has referred to the case on Monday afternoon and has described the kidnapping as unacceptable. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has indicated that the kidnapped, who were traveling aboard a car with North Carolina license plates, had crossed the border to bring medicines.

It all started on Friday, from the videos that began to circulate on social networks. In Matamoros, gunmen dressed in tactical gear loaded the bodies of other men, apparently unconscious, into the bed of a white pickup truck after a shootout. It was the umpteenth example of the power of organized crime in the country, capable of acting in the heart of a city, with the sun at its zenith, as if managing the consequences of a road accident.

In the first hours, even in the first days, the matter was taken literally, another example of the low-intensity war that some regions of the country are experiencing. In a statement, the Tamaulipas police gave some details. “During the last hour there have been two armed incidents between unidentified civilians, lamenting loss of life and injuries,” the text read. Not even the police themselves knew how many victims there were or how many were injured, much less where they were. Later it was learned that a woman had died as a result of a stray bullet.

There was a detail that I missed. The videos showed that the armed men, in addition to carrying the unconscious bodies of other men, had forced a woman into the bed of the truck. She was a black woman, with long hair of light colored dreadlocks. In some media there has been speculation that they were Haitians, given the number of citizens of the Caribbean country that have arrived at the border in recent years. CNN has even reported citing official sources that the attackers would have confused the visitors with drug traffickers from that country.

Nothing was said over the weekend, but on Sunday, the US authorities raised the alarm. In a statement released Sunday night, the FBI reported that four US citizens had crossed the border between Brownsville and Matamoros on Friday in a “white minivan” with North Carolina license plates. “Shortly after crossing, unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, taking all four.” This Monday, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, also released a statement: “Officials from various US law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to achieve the safe return of our compatriots. ”.

The White House condemns the kidnapping

The White House has condemned the kidnapping, which it has described as “unacceptable”, reports Macarena Vidal Liy and it has stressed that it will continue its collaboration with Mexico to locate the culprits and bring them to justice. “Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals. We are ready to provide all the consular assistance that is necessary, and the agencies responsible for enforcing the law in the United States are in contact with their Mexican counterparts, ”said Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokeswoman for President Joe Biden, in his conference daily press. The head of state has been informed of the situation, indicated Jean-Pierre, who did not want to answer any more questions about the case, alleging privacy issues.

For its part, the Department of State has recalled, through the mouth of its spokesman Ned Price, that it recommends that US citizens not travel under any circumstances to Tamaulipas, one of the Mexican states that that organization includes in its level 4 danger level, the higher. “We ask Americans to follow this advice,” Price urged.

This Monday also, the Tamaulipas prosecutor, Irving Barrios, has appeared before the media to explain what the investigation is about. Barrios explained that the agency’s experts have carried out “reconstructive and comparative ballistics tests for the shell casings found at the site to identify the weapons used.” The experts have also been in charge of “gathering evidence of fingerprints which are entered into the database to achieve their identification”, of “taking biological samples for the extraction of genetic profiles”, and of “reviewing and analyzing the images from cameras video surveillance of the area.

Faced with a high-profile case like this, in which the White House intervenes and the FBI offers rewards for data that helps find the missing persons, the collaboration framework in security matters between the two countries appears again on the scene. At the end of 2020, the Chamber of Deputies, with a majority of Morena, approved a law that limited the presence and movements of foreign agents in Mexico. This occurred after the arrest, months before, of the former Secretary of Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos, in the United States.

The Mexican government was annoyed by the ways of the neighboring government, then in the hands of Donald Trump. In the face of protests over the interference of the US Executive, the State Department of that country withdrew the charges against the general and sent him back to Mexico, together with the evidence gathered against him, so that the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) assess whether to proceed against him or not. Months later, the FGR decided not to do it. The result in the medium term was also the approval of the law that limited the work of agencies such as the FBI or the DEA in the country.

Thus, it is difficult to say what kind of collaboration has been established in the case of the four citizens kidnapped on Friday. Prosecutor Barrios, who has reported the collaboration of federal forces in the investigation, has said that “communication is being maintained at all times with the United States, for the processing of all information related to the case, which in the same way allow the location of US citizens and those likely responsible”. EL PAÍS has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in charge of registering and controlling foreign agents in the country, to find out if FBI officials or another agency have crossed into Matamoros to help in the investigations. The agency indicates that it does not have more information than what López Obrador has given this morning.

