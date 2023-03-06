The FBI is investigating the disappearance of four Americans who were kidnapped last Friday after crossing the border in the border city of Matamoros, in Tamaulipas.

The four Americans, who were traveling in a car with North Carolina license plates, they were attacked while traveling aboard the vehicle, shortly after crossing into Mexico.

after that they were forcibly loaded into a van pick-up type by armed men, according to a statement from the San Antonio FBI replicated this Monday by the local press, in which No information on the victims is given.

It has also been made public video featuring armed men allegedly forcing several people, including a woman, into the back of the van.

The office asked for public help in finding the victims and announced a reward of $50,000 for information leading to their release and the arrest of those involved.

Matamoros, in Tamaulipas, is one of the states hardest hit by the presence of drug cartels.

Apparently, the Americans had just crossed the border through Matamoros, in Tamaulipas, one of the states hardest hit by the presence of drug cartels.



The FBI said it is cooperating with other federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate the kidnapping.

As a consequence of what happened, the Department of State issued an alert to advise US citizens not to travel to this city.

Tamaulipas is one of the most violent states in Mexico. Last Sunday, February 26, in the city of Nuevo Laredo, five young people died at the hands of the Mexican Army, one of them American, when they were heading home in a van after leaving a nightclub.

EFE