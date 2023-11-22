The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the explosion this Wednesday of a vehicle on the bridge that links the US and Canada, located in Niagara Falls, the US part of the pass. The bridge, called the Rainbow Bridge, is one of four road crossings in western New York State that link the two countries. “The situation is very fluid.”, is all we can say at the moment,” the Buffalo field office reported in a statement. The federal agency’s investigations are coordinated with those of local and state security officials to find out the origin of the detonation, supposedly in a vehicle from the neighboring country.

Citing unidentified sources, the Fox News television network echoes the existence of two dead people, the alleged occupants of the vehicle, and one injured, one of the customs agents.

Images shown by individuals on social networks show a crossing control cabin singed by flames, as well as the evacuation of vehicles from the area. The video of another witness reflects a thick cloud of smoke over the bridge, which is just a kilometer and a half from the famous falls and links to the Canadian town of the same name. New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she had been informed of the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

Hochul is currently heading towards the scene of the incident while members of the FBI’s anti-terrorism unit and the New York State Police have reinforced surveillance at all entry points into New York, according to the governor.

WIVB, a Buffalo television station, reported that all four international border crossings located in western New York State were closed Wednesday due to the incident, in both directions. US border agency officials declined to comment on what happened, while their Canadian counterparts also did not immediately respond to requests for comment from news agencies. The State Department has not yet commented either.

Road traffic around the four border crossings in western New York State has been suspended, just on the day when most road trips occur in the country: the eve of the Thanksgiving celebration. To the bad weather conditions expected for this Wednesday in the State, there is added the additional deployment of agents at the Buffalo Niagara airport, the closest to the scene of the event, where all vehicles are undergoing an exhaustive inspection. arrived after the incident.

