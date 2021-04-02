In the United States, the Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was put on the wanted list, who is suspected of participating in the theft of information constituting a commercial secret of the United States. The wanted notice was posted on Friday, April 2, on the website of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It is clarified that Korshunov worked as a director of a Russian state company, as well as an intelligence officer in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

It is alleged that between 2013 and 2018, Korshunov was allegedly involved in a conspiracy and tried to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company.

According to employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Korshunov’s task was to induce Western aviation companies to cooperate with the Russian aviation company United Engine Corporation in promoting Russian aviation technology.

“He hired engineers hired by a subsidiary of a major American aviation company to advise on the redesign of the Russian PD-14 aircraft engine,” the statement said.

Korshunov was arrested on August 30, 2019 at Naples airport on the basis of an international warrant issued by the United States. At the same time, the Russian authorities demanded the extradition of the Russian, where he is accused of fraud and embezzlement. In August 2020, Korshunov was extradited to Russia.

On February 26, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation posted information on the wanted list of 13 Russians in the case of alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. For information leading to their arrest, the bureau promised a reward.

The total amount of the award for information about the wanted Russians is $ 1.15 million. The FBI promises $ 75,000 for information about each person, except for the businessman, the head of the Concord company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for him the bureau offers an award of $ 250,000.