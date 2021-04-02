The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has put on the wanted list of Alexander Korshunov, director of business development at the United Engine Corporation. The department reports this in its Twitter…

The FBI accuses a Russian top manager of conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The agency also said that Korshunov worked for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Korshunov was detained on August 30, 2019 at the Naples airport on the basis of an international warrant issued in the United States. The US Department of Justice said the top manager was accused of conspiracy to steal trade secrets of General Electric. This information could be used to create a unique Russian aircraft engine PD-14. On American soil, Korshunov faces up to 10 years in prison.

In Russia, Korshunov was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list. He was charged with large-scale fraud. In August 2020, Korshunov was extradited to Russia.