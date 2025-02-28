The tentacles of the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts league (MMA), are very elongated. So are those of the man who runs the company, Dana White, personal friend of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, He is studying the possibility of hiring COFC coaches To reinforce the skills of their martial arts and personal defense agents, according to several knowledgeable sources of the plan set out in a call made this week to the FBI offices.

The newly appointed director discussed the idea during his first videoconference with the supervisors of the 55 FBI offices, according to these informants. Thus, two people informed of this matter pointed out that some of the current FBI agents described the idea as “surreal” and “crazy.”

It is public information that President Donald Trump is a great fan of mixed martial arts, a sport that has not stopped growing in recent years and from which Spain already has a world champion, Ilia Topuria, who conquered the UFC title in February 2024.

This sport combines numerous combat disciplines such as boxing, Muay Thai, the Olympic struggle or judo that, according to the Trump administration, could now serve to improve the skills in personal defense for the agents of the research and intelligence agency. So much is the attachment of the US president for this sport that attended one of the UFC events in New York, a few days after his electoral victory, sitting next to the Octagon next to his friend Dana White.









During the call, Patel said that Dan Bongino, a podcaster whom Trump appointed FBI deputy director, is a big UFC fan and that he inspired Patel to try the training. The director of the FBI added that it seems “great” and that it is exploring “an association between the FBI and the UFC.”