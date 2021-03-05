The FBI detained a man who had been an official of former President Donald Trump for the assault on the Capitol January 6, the US media reported Political.

The former official was identified as Frederick Klein, 42, who during Trump’s tenure worked at the State Department. He is the first person who worked in the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the incident, in which followers of the former president they sought to stop the election certification that enshrined Joe Biden as president of the country.

Klein had been assigned first to the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, more specifically to the department in charge of Brazil and the Southern Cone. He was then transferred to the office that administers requests for access to federal information, known as FOIA.

The arrest of a former Donald Trump official could complicate the situation of the former US president. Photo: REUTER

The former official was arrested in Virginia and had previously worked as an analyst for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Klein served years ago in the Marine Corps in Iraq.

The news is significant, inasmuch as it can link in a more forceful way the influence that Trump had on the events of that day. Klein’s mother, Cecilia, claimed in a phone conversation with Political that his son had confirmed that he was in Washington that day.

However, and although he assured that his impression was that his son had not entered the Capitol, he could not remember if indeed he had told him that he had not done it.

About 300 people are now indicted in connection with the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill that led to a subsequent impeachment of Trump from which he was acquitted in the Senate.

The ex-president repeatedly rejected the electoral result, affirming that there had been a “fraud”, although without providing evidence about it.

Shortly before the siege, the former president held a rally outside the White House in which he urged his followers to question the results of the elections.

FBI Director Christopher Wray this week called the attack “internal terrorism” and declared himself “shocked” and “horrified” when testifying before Congress.

“I was horrified that you, the elected leaders of our country, were victims right here in these very halls,” Wray said.

News in development