The FBI began to investigate reports that the woman who stole the laptop of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the Capitol planned to transfer it to her friend in Russia so that he would sell it to the Russian special services. This is reported by Politico, citing sources.

It is noted that the involvement of Riley June Williams from Pennsylvania in the theft of Pelosi’s laptop became known from the testimony of a witness in the case of the riots in Washington on January 6. He stated that he saw a video in which a woman takes a computer or hard drive from the politician’s office.

“The witness said that Williams planned to send the device to a friend in Russia who was supposed to sell the laptop to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service,” the source said.

Harrisburg City Police said the woman was likely in hiding. Williams’ mother said that after the storming of the Capitol, her daughter packed her bag and left, saying that she would not be there for a couple of weeks.

Earlier it was reported that a supporter of the current American President Donald Trump, rummaging through Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, was found dead in his home. The body of 53-year-old Christopher Stanton Georgia was found by his wife in the basement of their home in Alphareta. She immediately called the police and said that she saw “a lot of blood.”

The storming of the US Capitol building took place during a rally of supporters of the current head of state, Donald Trump, who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.

The US Democratic Party blamed the current leader of the country for what happened. In this regard, the House of Representatives of the US Congress issued a resolution to impeach and remove the president from office.