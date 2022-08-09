Donald Trump lied when he said the FBI had broken into his mansion to do an “unannounced” raid. What a surprise. According to NBC sources, the FBI had presented him the day before with a copy of the search warrant and had coordinated with the secret services. His lawyer was present. The agents arrived dressed in suits so as not to attract the attention of the select guests of the Mar-a-Lago club, which serves as the former president’s mansion.

The one who unleashed the scandal was Trump himself, when the search had already been proceeding for hours in an orderly manner. “My beautiful home in Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, is currently being attacked, robbed and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement that he sent to all the media, his microphone since he is banned from Twitter for spreading lies. “They even broke into my safe!” he protested.

His testimony is the only source of the FBI breaking the lock on his safe, because the Justice Department is tight-lipped about such a sensitive investigation that it guards with the utmost zeal. In fact, Trump could show the copy of the search warrant that he keeps in his possession, but he has not done so. “One more day in paradise!” he sighed in a call to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, whom he supports in her bid for Congress. Then he returned to his favorite activity: campaigning for elections.

The former president has also been quick to use the “raid” in a fundraising email that arrived in the mailboxes of all his followers on Tuesday with an invitation to donate and another veiled call to arms. “It was not my home, it was the home of every American patriot who has been fighting for this moment since I walked down the Golden Stairs in 2015” (of Trump Tower in New York to announce his electoral candidacy). “I need every red-blooded American Patriot to step up,” he called. “This anarchy, this political persecution and this witch hunt has to end.”

The legislators of his party have already responded to his call with the promise that when they win the lower house in the November elections, as the polls predict, they will open an investigation of the Department of Justice, which they accuse of having become “a weapon Democrat politics. It is the first time in history that the house of a former president has been searched with a court order, although certainly there has been no president like him before.

A Trump supporter demonstrates in Florida /



Reuters



Trump was not in his Florida paradise that day, but in his Manhattan tower. He was preparing to testify in a New York district court, where prosecutor Alvin Bragg is investigating his company for lying on bank loan applications to obtain more favorable credit. Along the same lines, the state attorney general, Letitia James, is investigating whether Trump and his children inflated the value of his property. The hearing was supposed to take place on July 15, but was postponed due to the death of his ex-wife Ivana Trump, who was buried on the golf course he owned in Bedminster, New Jersey. That’s where the social media hype thinks the FBI should be looking for the missing documents, in the matriarch’s coffin.

The different US media sources agree that the FBI was looking for classified documents that the president would have taken from the White House, although in reality no one knows for sure what they are after. Only Attorney General Merrick Garland is a cautious prosecutor and was a moderate and unimpeachable judge on the Washington DC Court of Appeals. For a federal judge in South Florida to approve the search warrant, the Justice Department must have shown probable cause of a crime, which cannot be limited to the 15 boxes of documents the National Archives recovered from his mansion in February. past.

From electoral fraud to sedition



There are other possibilities that excite Trump’s critics and further inflame his supporters. The hearings of January 6 have shown that the president tried to manipulate the electoral system to circumvent the results of the elections and perpetuate himself in power, against the popular will. For now there are no charges against him, but according to the statements of his own government witnesses, he could easily face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit electoral fraud to sedition.

Trump survived his second impeachment after the January 6 assault on Capitol Hill because his party decided it was not worth forcing his resignation a week after he left office. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to go as far as necessary to purge responsibilities. Never in the country’s history has a former president been prosecuted. It is known that the Department of Justice has summoned senior members of the Trump Executive to testify before a grand jury in Washington DC that will decide on the relevance of the charges.

If convicted, Trump would be disqualified from running for public office again. Hence, he accuses “radical left Democrats” of using the judicial system as a weapon. “They are desperate to prevent me from running for election in 2024,” he accused them. “The establishment hates me because I have put a stop to their corruption.”