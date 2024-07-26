He FBI and DEA Two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, who had eluded law enforcement for decades, were arrested Thursday, reported the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, who stressed that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopezson of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, will now face justice in the United States.

He stressed that these arrests highlight the commitment of the FBI and its partners to dismantle violent transnational criminal organizations such as the Sinaloa Cartel.

Christopher Wray said that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Guzmán López have allegedly overseen the trafficking of tens of thousands of pounds of drugs into the United States.

He said the arrests of “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of “El Chapo” Guzmán are a clear example of the determination of the U.S. authorities to combat drug trafficking.

Capture of the drug lords

According to the report, the arrest of Ismael Mario “El Mayo” Zambada García, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of El Chapo, occurred in a joint operation between the FBI and the DEA.

Drug trafficking and associated violence have had a devastating impact on both sides of the border. In the United States, the opioid crisis, exacerbated by fentanyl trafficking, has caused more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the past year.

The Sinaloa Cartel, under the leadership of figures such as El Mayo Zambada and El Chapo’s sons, has been one of the main suppliers of these lethal substances.

El Mayo Zambada, 76, has been one of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers, known for his ability to evade capture for decades.

His arrest represents a milestone in the fight against drug trafficking. For his part, Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons, has played a key role in the continuation of the cartel’s operations after the capture and conviction of his father.

Will Ovid be released?

The news of the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, one of the most wanted leaders and co-founders of the Sinaloa Cartel, comes in parallel with the alleged release of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who had been extradited to the United States last year.

The Capture of “El Mayo” Zambadafor whom a reward of 15 million dollars was offered, represents a significant blow to the Sinaloa Cartel. Along with him, Joaquín Guzmán López, another son of “El Chapo”, was also arrested, thus consolidating a hard blow to the criminal organization.

However, the release of Ovidio Guzmán raises questions about the strategies of the US and Mexican authorities in the fight against drug trafficking. Details have not yet been provided about the reasons for this release, which has generated speculation and criticism in various quarters.

“El Mayo” Zambada falls in Texas

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that Ismael “Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López were arrested in Texas, a capture that represents a significant blow against one of the most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that both bosses face “multiple charges in the United States for directing the cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.”

Joaquín Guzmán López is the son of El Chapo Guzmán, who was convicted in 2019 of leading the Sinaloa cartel and is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison.

Following El Chapo’s capture and extradition, his sons, including Joaquín Guzmán López and Ovidio Guzmán, have assumed key roles within the organization.

Ismael Zambada García, known as “El Mayo,” is a co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel and considered one of the most important drug traffickers in the history of Mexico. At 76, he managed to evade justice for decades, keeping a low profile and focusing on business rather than violence.

The United States was offering a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture.