Donald Trump called them to arms and they responded. The far-right militias that demonstrated against confinement and the closing of shops, shotgun in hand, decided to take it up. Fortunately, the police had a snitch at their meetings who recorded the plans, despite the fact that all the participants had their mobile phones seized.

It is an unprecedented operation that the state police cradle of the automobile considers the largest in its modern history. Six individuals will face federal and seven state charges, with charges carrying penalties of more than twenty years in prison. They are all white men in their thirties and forties, fitting the typical militia profile. They were outraged against the decision to close the establishments they frequented, especially the gyms, which they considered contrary to their constitutional rights. “Free Michigan!” The president had tweeted in April.

In June the plan was to storm the state Capitol with 200 men to hold Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hostage and try her for “high treason,” but then they discussed kidnapping her and even shooting her when she was at her summer residence, which they have been watching. Several of its members had already participated in training with firearms and the production of homemade explosives, which they detonated to test their effectiveness. The FBI monitored their interactions on social networks, but needed one of the members, Adam Fox, who decided to go to them due to the seriousness of the matter, in order to abort the criminal plans. The idea of ​​creating “a self-sustaining society that would follow the US Constitution” had clearly evolved in more violent courses that endangered others.

That’s where the FBI stepped in, evaluating the timing to obtain the greatest number of evidence with which to convict them without putting the governor at risk. For the chief of the state police, this shows that “although the country discusses the work it does, the police remain more united and vigilant than ever.”