It was the first major international trophy in the club’s history and secured them a place in the Europa League. With a taste for European success, experienced coach José Luis Mendilibar will be looking to the stars after winning the competition with Sevilla in 2023.

Olympiacos are by no means favourites for the competition, but their Conference League triumph underlines their quality. The Greek side beat Aston Villa, Fiorentina and Fenerbahce on their way to the trophy after being eliminated from the 2023/24 Europa League group stage.

They lost some key players during the summer transfer window, including Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, but the appointment of coach Marco Baroni and a wave of new arrivals will lift spirits in Roma.

Lazio’s European record leaves much to be desired, but they are one of the strongest teams in the competition on paper.

However, they performed admirably in the Champions League. Porto qualified for the last 16 and were beaten by Premier League giants Arsenal on penalties.

Like Lazio, they have lost some vital members of the squad, with Pepe retiring and star striker Evanilson moving to Bournemouth. But the signing of Fabio Vieira from Arsenal on loan and the acquisition of highly-rated striker Samu Omorodion could help Porto challenge for Europa League glory.

The departures of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino certainly weaken Real Sociedad, but they have managed to retain some key players elsewhere, most notably Martín Zubimendi, amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.

After finishing sixth in La Liga last season, the San Sebastian team will be one of the favourites to reach the final stages.

The club have never won a European trophy and will struggle to do so this season given some of the impressive teams they will be competing with, but only Real Madrid conceded fewer goals than them in La Liga last season.

They are a tough team to beat and have players like Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet in the final third.

He also led them to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they were unlucky to come up against a relentless Bayer Leverkusen. They eliminated Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and Italian rivals Milan on their way to the semi-final.

Roma have made some impressive signings for 2024/25, most notably former Girona marksman Artem Dovbyk. Matias Soule and Enzo Le Fee are other shrewd acquisitions who could take Roma to the final of another European competition after doing so twice under Mourinho.

Juggling the Premier League and Europe can be difficult, but Spurs’ high-octane approach could stifle the continent’s smaller teams. They have plenty of match-winners capable of leading them to glory.

And they will be considered most people’s favourites for the title given their impressive squad depth, star power and expensive summer signings. While they didn’t have a season to savour in the league last season, they have been a successful cup contender for the most part under Erik ten Hag (save for last season’s Champions League).

The Red Devils have the European pedigree that puts them ahead of Tottenham in our list of favourites.