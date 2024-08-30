The Europa League may lack the prestige of its more glamorous sister, but it regularly hosts some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Last season’s Europa League featured teams such as Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and reigning champions Atalanta. Some of the continent’s heavyweights will be taking part in the competition in the 2024/25 campaign.
The winner not only secures a European trophy and a financial boost, but also secures a place in the Champions League for the following season. These are no small prizes and 36 teams will be competing for them this season.
Here are the favorites from 90min to win the new Europa League, qualified.
Olympiakos, a team that has proven its worth on the continent, will be looking to surprise everyone and win another European trophy after their triumph in the Conference League last season.
It was the first major international trophy in the club’s history and secured them a place in the Europa League. With a taste for European success, experienced coach José Luis Mendilibar will be looking to the stars after winning the competition with Sevilla in 2023.
Olympiacos are by no means favourites for the competition, but their Conference League triumph underlines their quality. The Greek side beat Aston Villa, Fiorentina and Fenerbahce on their way to the trophy after being eliminated from the 2023/24 Europa League group stage.
The 2023/24 season was a difficult one for Lazio, but they still managed to qualify for the Europa League with a seventh place in Serie A. Their performance in the league was disappointing, but they reached the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and the round of 16 of the Champions League.
They lost some key players during the summer transfer window, including Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto, but the appointment of coach Marco Baroni and a wave of new arrivals will lift spirits in Roma.
Lazio’s European record leaves much to be desired, but they are one of the strongest teams in the competition on paper.
Champions League regulars Porto have had to settle for a Europa League place in 2024/25 after a disappointing Primeira Liga campaign. They were unable to compete with Benfica and champions Sporting CP in the league, even if they won the Taca de Portugal.
However, they performed admirably in the Champions League. Porto qualified for the last 16 and were beaten by Premier League giants Arsenal on penalties.
Like Lazio, they have lost some vital members of the squad, with Pepe retiring and star striker Evanilson moving to Bournemouth. But the signing of Fabio Vieira from Arsenal on loan and the acquisition of highly-rated striker Samu Omorodion could help Porto challenge for Europa League glory.
Real Sociedad were another team to reach the last 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League. The LaLiga side topped their group ahead of Benfica and 2022/23 finalists Inter, but were beaten by star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.
The departures of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino certainly weaken Real Sociedad, but they have managed to retain some key players elsewhere, most notably Martín Zubimendi, amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.
After finishing sixth in La Liga last season, the San Sebastian team will be one of the favourites to reach the final stages.
Real Sociedad’s Basque rivals Athletic Club are also among the strongest teams in the competition, boosted by their historic Copa del Rey triumph in 2023/24. Under Ernesto Valverde, they have proven to be a tough team to beat.
The club have never won a European trophy and will struggle to do so this season given some of the impressive teams they will be competing with, but only Real Madrid conceded fewer goals than them in La Liga last season.
They are a tough team to beat and have players like Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet in the final third.
Jose Mourinho’s departure last season helped Roma turn things around, with club legend Daniele De Rossi driving the club forward after succeeding the divisive Portuguese manager. The inexperienced coach transformed the club upon his arrival and helped them qualify for this season’s Europa League with a sixth-place finish in Serie A.
He also led them to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they were unlucky to come up against a relentless Bayer Leverkusen. They eliminated Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and Italian rivals Milan on their way to the semi-final.
Roma have made some impressive signings for 2024/25, most notably former Girona marksman Artem Dovbyk. Matias Soule and Enzo Le Fee are other shrewd acquisitions who could take Roma to the final of another European competition after doing so twice under Mourinho.
Tottenham’s long wait for a title – both domestic and European – continued into the 2023/24 season during Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge. However, a positive transformation under the Australian has certainly brought them closer to ending their trophy drought. While Spurs were disappointed to fail to qualify for the Champions League last season, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise. The Europa League offers them a genuine chance of winning a European competition, something they have not managed since 1984.
Juggling the Premier League and Europe can be difficult, but Spurs’ high-octane approach could stifle the continent’s smaller teams. They have plenty of match-winners capable of leading them to glory.
Manchester United have spent more seasons than they would have liked in the Europa League over the past decade, winning the competition in 2017 and reaching the final in 2021. Thanks to their FA Cup triumph last season, they will be back in contention in 2024/25.
And they will be considered most people’s favourites for the title given their impressive squad depth, star power and expensive summer signings. While they didn’t have a season to savour in the league last season, they have been a successful cup contender for the most part under Erik ten Hag (save for last season’s Champions League).
The Red Devils have the European pedigree that puts them ahead of Tottenham in our list of favourites.
