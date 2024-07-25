Following the departure of Sergi Roberto, a new captain must be named at FC Barcelona. Several names have been floated, but the final quartet designated by Hansi Flick and his players is starting to take shape.
The page has been turned with the departure of Sergi Roberto, a key player for Barcelona for more than 10 years. The latter leaves the Catalan club’s captain’s armband vacant, so a new arm will have to bear this symbol.
As in most clubs, a captain will be chosen, but also a group of two or three additional players capable of wearing the armband in the absence of the chosen one. These are decided by mutual agreement between the coach and his players, although, obviously, Hansi Flick has the final say. And It is the name of Ter Stegen that stands out as one of the favourites for the captaincy of the FC Barcelonaaccording to the report Diary AS.
The club’s goalkeeper for 10 years, Ter Stegen is the logical favourite to win the armband. The German speaks the same language as his coach, enough to tip the balance a little more in his favour. De Jong and Araujo are expected to be two of the three vice-captains. The last place is likely to be contested by the experienced Robert Lewandowski and the future of the club Pedri.
If Marc-André Ter Stegen were to become the new captain of Barça, he would follow in the footsteps of club legends who have worn the armband in recent times. In the 21st century, legendary names such as Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Carles Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Leo Messi have all worn the Catalan armband. It is undoubtedly Marc-André Ter Stegen’s turn to prove that he deserves to make a name for himself among these legends.
