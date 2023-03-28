The question that everyone asks about the Negreira case is: ”What did Barcelona buy over the years? It is known that there were arbitration reports, but it is also known that they do not have the value of that excessive amount of money. The purchase of arbitrators has been ruled out, but the prosecution has recognized in its complaint a series of favors that could be made in said agreement. This is the text that appears in the Prosecutor’s report:
“JOSE MARIA ENRIQUEZ NEGREIRA, through DASNIL, had a verbal agreement with the FUTBOL CLUB BARCELONA that he kept strictly confidential, also for the company’s administrator, his son Javier Enríquez Romero, whose sole function was to prepare small arbitration reports requested by commission. by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. DASNIL-JOSE MARIA ENRIQUEZ NEGREIRA’s relationship with FUTBOL CLUB BARCELONA was at the presidential level. That agreement included advice or recommendations from the management point of view. For better understanding, an example of a recommendation could be:
-That an increase in the number of federative licenses so that the teams could have more than 25 players each season.
-Request that the Competition Committee (responsible for player sanctions) was not made up entirely of judges from Madrid.
-That the Club had a interlocutor with the Federation to take care of institutional relations.
– That the Club always send some representative to the tributes farewell to the Primera referees when they finished their sports career.
-Recommend what yellow cards or expulsions could be appealed after some gameor, because the arbitral decision could be technically debatable.
-Inform or advise of any institutional visit of the RFEF or the CTA for the Club to maintain good institutional relations.
-Keep the Club informed of possible interests or disagreements between the Federation and the LFP (Professional Soccer League), or describe candidates for president of the LFP.”
In this regard, and also according to the letter of the Prosecutor’s Office, Enríquez Negreira “shared his know how (judgment, knowledge, experience) as a former international referee and federation manager for many years
