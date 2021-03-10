Besides of Barcelona, who won their first leg 4-0 with a hat-trick from Jenni Hermoso, other teams called to fight to lift the Champions League this season also took advantage in the first leg.

The last to do so was Irene Paredes’ PSG, that yesterday swept Sparta and left the tie almost sentenced with a clear 5-0, goals from Katoto, double, Bachmann, Lawrence and Luana.

While, champion Lyon beat Brondby 2-0 in the first leg, the Wolfsburg achieved an identical result against Kvinner, City beat Fiorentina 3-0 and Bayern beat Kazygurt at home (1-6). All of them have the way open to be on Friday in the draw for the quarterfinals.

Program of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16: