Somehow, formula 1 predicting the best purpose of its followers in this beginning of the course. There is no car that governs, a team that is a candidate for all races, a unique reference pilot that begins to succeed and bored.

The 2025 World Cup appears as a continuation of the inertia of 24, where the season was summarized in data that speak of balance and competition. Seven pilots and four different teams won races. The same four teams that now appear on the horizon, McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. These are the favorites.

Max Verstappen. The best pilot of the last five years, one of the best in history. Champion four consecutive years in all ways, in the last race (Hamilton 21), walking (22 and 23) and without the best car due to Red Bull’s performance (24). Now he doesn’t have the best car, but that does not rule it out. He is almost the first candidate on the list.

Lando Norris. He did not present a real battle to Verstappen despite having the best car at the end of the 2024 season. He showed leaks in the melee with the Dutchman and little forcefulness. The McLaren seems the best F1 racing car for the inertia of the previous year.

Oscar Piastri. In pilot theory number two of McLaren. Just renewed in a sign of trust and stability for the future, the Australian already showed in 2024 the capacity to assault the status quo in his own team against an unreliable Norris. Ambitious with an angel face.

Lewis Hamilton. Seven times champion and rookie in Ferrari with 40 years. He could have followed in Mercedes, leverage in his comfort zone, but he has given the pleasure of finishing red to complete a last challenge. An unknown for the adaptation and performance of the car.

Charles Leclerc. He has been in Ferrari for seven years, Italian followers worship him, he is the best pilot on Saturdays on a return, but he has never been champion. He has more deficiencies on Sundays (for his career management) and a terrible competitor such as a companion Hamilton.

George Russell. Seventh season in F1 and few flashes that invite you to think about him as a future champion. He has been in Mercedes for three years and adds three victories. Pilot of high and low, fiery and tending to error. It leads to a team that has dominated Formula 1.