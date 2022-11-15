The favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup – ranked

Don’t forget the veterans Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani continue to be a threat in the rival box and their presence will be key for the relatively young Uruguayan squad.

In addition, they are backed by José María Giménez and Ronald Araújo in the defensive sector. There is also left-back Matias Oliveira from Napoli.

Uruguay is undoubtedly a team to be reckoned with.

Kasper Hjulmand, the team’s coach, has done an excellent job and will be looking to build on the momentum after reaching the semi-final at Euro 2020.

Denmark is one of the teams that is in the best shape to reach the World Cup and that, due to its verticality and intensity, has the ability to tire its rivals.

Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, all teammates at Manchester City, make up the backbone of the team that is accompanied by talents such as Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach Fernando Santos is a fan of CR7 so ​​the Manchester United striker will start every game in Qatar.

Despite not having qualified for Russia 2018, they have an impressive World Cup record without ever winning the tournament.

With Memphis Depay leading the attack, a versatile midfield in Frenkie de Jong and a talented defense led by Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands will be a very difficult team for anyone in Qatar.

Jamal Musiala, one of the young stars in the squad, is poised to excel at the tournament, but the form of the other forwards is a concern for German fans.

Spain has the ability to play from memory as we saw in the Euro Cup. However, they don’t have a reliable outfield and are vulnerable on defense at times.

Despite this, they have an incredible midfield. The technical supremacy they have in this sector of the field can help them control any game.

Firstly, because there hasn’t been a consecutive winner since 1962.

Furthermore, Didier Deschamps’s team arrives at the tournament without

Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, the midfield that led them to glory in Russia.

With a simple style that is not too exciting despite having players with a high level of football, the Three Lions have reached the semifinals and the final in their last two major tournaments that they have played.

The Argentine team was quite well positioned and should easily pass the group stage. It is the best team in Argentina in decades and will seek to round off a golden stage, which began with the Copa América title in 2021 and continued with the Finalissima, in Qatar.

However, Tité has summoned a group of players led by Neymar ready to turn around these latest disappointments.

Brazil are a formidable team, solid on all fronts, especially offensively, and rightly many people’s favorite to go all the way to Qatar.