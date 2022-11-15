The favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup – ranked

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is very close to starting and the predictions for the most important tournament in the world of football are going around all the media. From the group winners to the surprise eliminations through the top scorers and players of the tournament.
Many people are criticizing this World Cup, and with good reason, but despite this, we cannot deny that we will see the best football that exists on planet earth on the pitch.
There are many possible candidates to lift the title in the final on December 18, but there are also others who can surprise all the fans around the world. This is a ranking of the top favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Uruguay arrives in Qatar with several of its key players in top form. The duo of Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur is at the best level of their career, while Darwin Núñez, a recent signing from Liverpool, will cause problems for all rivals who come across the light blue.
Don’t forget the veterans Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani continue to be a threat in the rival box and their presence will be key for the relatively young Uruguayan squad.
In addition, they are backed by José María Giménez and Ronald Araújo in the defensive sector. There is also left-back Matias Oliveira from Napoli.
Uruguay is undoubtedly a team to be reckoned with.
The Danes are not the strongest team in terms of football names but they are very well trained and this is shown on the field where their players always perform at a very good level.
Kasper Hjulmand, the team’s coach, has done an excellent job and will be looking to build on the momentum after reaching the semi-final at Euro 2020.
Denmark is one of the teams that is in the best shape to reach the World Cup and that, due to its verticality and intensity, has the ability to tire its rivals.
Few mention the Portuguese as a potential candidate, but his team is packed with world-class talent.
Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, all teammates at Manchester City, make up the backbone of the team that is accompanied by talents such as Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Coach Fernando Santos is a fan of CR7 so the Manchester United striker will start every game in Qatar.
With a situation similar to that of Denmark, the Dutch have a solid team accompanied by a top coach like Louis van Gaal.
Despite not having qualified for Russia 2018, they have an impressive World Cup record without ever winning the tournament.
With Memphis Depay leading the attack, a versatile midfield in Frenkie de Jong and a talented defense led by Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands will be a very difficult team for anyone in Qatar.
Hansi Flick’s revolution with the Die Mannschaft It slowed down a bit after a promising start. Despite this, perhaps they are not in the place where they wanted to be right now, so little before the start of the tournament.
Jamal Musiala, one of the young stars in the squad, is poised to excel at the tournament, but the form of the other forwards is a concern for German fans.
Spain surprised some by its good performance in the last Eurocup but since that tournament the level of the team has dropped despite the fact that Luis Enrique continues to be possibly the best soccer coach at the national team level and has managed to gather a group of players who are willing to follow his ideas on the court.
Spain has the ability to play from memory as we saw in the Euro Cup. However, they don’t have a reliable outfield and are vulnerable on defense at times.
Despite this, they have an incredible midfield. The technical supremacy they have in this sector of the field can help them control any game.
The talent and depth of the French squad in key positions is simply incredible. It is logical that the last champions are among the favorites, but for a couple of reasons they are not in the TOP 3.
Firstly, because there hasn’t been a consecutive winner since 1962.
Furthermore, Didier Deschamps’s team arrives at the tournament without
Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, the midfield that led them to glory in Russia.
England performed terribly in the Nations League last season, but Gareth Southgate’s side can perform and win big games.
With a simple style that is not too exciting despite having players with a high level of football, the Three Lions have reached the semifinals and the final in their last two major tournaments that they have played.
There is nothing that a true soccer fan wants more than to see Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup in this World Cup that will give him the definitive title of best player of all time.
The Argentine team was quite well positioned and should easily pass the group stage. It is the best team in Argentina in decades and will seek to round off a golden stage, which began with the Copa América title in 2021 and continued with the Finalissima, in Qatar.
The Seleção haven’t lifted the World Cup in 20 years and have disappointed at every tournament since then, including the 2014 World Cup where they hosted.
However, Tité has summoned a group of players led by Neymar ready to turn around these latest disappointments.
Brazil are a formidable team, solid on all fronts, especially offensively, and rightly many people’s favorite to go all the way to Qatar.
#favorites #win #Qatar #World #Cup #ranked