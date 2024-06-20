This Thursday begins the Copa America 2024 with the duel between Argentina and Canada. Twenty-four teams are ready to seek the crown on July 14, but as the saying goes, “many are called and few are chosen.” And speaking of that, the betting houses have already given their favorites.

Thousands of people are waiting to see what the sports betting companies say to define which team they are going for with a few pesos. A few hours before the tournament begins, Argentina and Brazil lead the predictions of the team that will lift the trophy in the 48th edition of the competition.

After the two most champions of the Fifa World Cup in this part of the world is another team that has also won the World Cup and it is the “eternal third” in the betting: Uruguay. But after this there are several surprises.

The newspaper Brand points out that ‘365 Scores’ took on the task of graphing the most recent figures that have been published in relation to favoritism for the Copa América. These are the results:

Argentina: 2.75 (+175)

Brazil: 3.25 (+225)

Uruguay: 6.00 (+500)

Mexico: 12.00 (+1100)

Colombia: 13.00 (+1200)

United States: 13.00 (+1200)

Ecuador: 17.00 (+1600)

Chile: 29.00 (+2800)

Peru: 51.00 (+5000)

Venezuela, Paraguay and Canada: 67.00 (+6600)

Costa Rica: 81.00 (+8000)

Jamaica, Panama and Bolivia: 151.00 (+15000)

A few days before the start of the #America Cup We review who are the best candidates to lift the trophy according to the betting houses. Do you agree with the ranking? Who would you give a coin to? pic.twitter.com/MOBkrTfpbZ — 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) June 19, 2024

Mexico and the United States (the host team) above the coffee team, leaving the previous results. The question that arises here is: Do they not take into account Colombia’s undefeated record of 23 games (20 of them with Néstor Lorenzo) and the positive results that the national team has achieved this year against the powers Germany and Spain?

The statistics firm Opta released its classification and although Colombia rises one place, it is surpassed by the United States, which precisely the ‘Tricolor’ has just defeated by rout, 5-1, in a preparatory match for this competition.

According to the statistical predictions of OPTA, voice the favorites to report the Copa America 2024. Le Brésil 2ème has 85% chances in the quarterfinals, 58% in the demi-finale, 38% in the finale and 23% in the competition. pic.twitter.com/0DL46mxN5C — Frandy Présendieu (@frpresendieu) June 16, 2024

What other betting houses say

Colombian betting houses are more “realistic”. Argentina continues to be the big favorite and Brazil is second in preferences. Uruguay completes the podium and Colombia is fourth.

The ultimate truth is on the courts. After four weeks of competition between Conmebol and Concacaf teams, it will be known which continent is the best. Each bettor will decide which one to put their coins on.

Colombia will debut in the Copa América next Monday, June 24 against Paraguay, at 5 pm Colombian time. Colombia is part of group D, which also includes Brazil and Costa Rica.

