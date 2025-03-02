In the last two decades, the academy has changed its number of titles chosen (‘nominated’) several times in the best film categorya few years were eight, others were nine and for three editions, ten. The intention of so many applicants in … The final stretch of the Oscar cannot be other than to give advertising coverage to the greatest number of films and also make sure they do not stay out of any work that they have not known how to value as deserved. Naturally, they do not get it, because they always sneak up with little chicha and ningunean some other important. This year, and for saying only one title, ‘Jury No. 2’, of Clint Eastwoodneither in that or other categories appears.

Of the ten candidates, four of them arrived very fresh to the final stretch of the campaign, ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Anora’ and ‘Conclave’, although in recent weeks they have collapsed ‘Emilia Pérez’ and somewhat less ‘The Brutalist’; And they have gained brio and are planted in the gala as more favorite ‘Anora’ and ‘Conclave’, which seems to have seduced with the peculiar of their history to academic environments.

Of the remaining six, whose possibilities are scarce according to the forecasts, there are three titles that could surprise for some explainable cause, a logical reason, ‘A Complete Unknown‘Because it carries inside the figure of Bob Dylan; ‘The substance‘Also for his figure, Demi Moore, who has many ballots to win the Oscar of Interpretation, and’WICKED‘, because he is an old musical and extremely enjoyable and visual. The three remaining, ‘Dune: Part two‘, the Brazilian’ I’m still here ‘and’Nickel Boys‘It gives the impression that they have already accepted their escort role in the parade. The last one, ‘Nickel Boys‘, has not even had a premiere in Salas in Spain, but has gone directly to a platform.

The reality in this edition of the Oscar is that there is no title with Estela (remember last year the fight between ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’) and that it would be surprising as ‘Emilia Pérez’ won as he won, for example, ‘Nickel Boys’. The French film Audiard arrived hypervitaminada with its thirteen ‘nominations’, the same as ‘what the wind took’ and ‘from here to eternity’, and in these last weeks of so much ‘blah, blah, blah’ and ‘I think that’ The film that seemed favorite, ‘Emilia Pérez’, has dissolved in the environment as a muffle.

Naturally, there is already a few hours to open the envelopes, only unreliable forecasts can be made, and more in a year throwing flat like this, but that intuition that you never have to pay attention suggests that it will be ‘Anora’ the Oscarized by the only and weak reason that its directorSean Baker, will also win the Oscar to the address (for example, Edward Berger, the director of ‘Conclave’, is not even among the candidates) and its protagonist, the impressive Mikey Madison, will probably give up his deserved Oscar as a best actress against the thrust of Cyclone Demi Moore. Now, that that game Karla Sofía Gascón and the excellent Fernanda Torres (I’m still here ‘) and Cynthia Erivo (‘ Wicked ‘) would only be a fair and pleasant surprise.

On the other hand, and put to give the Oscar to ‘Anora’ ahead of time, it is unquestionable that it is the coolest, shameless, fun and animated film of the year, an unexpected ‘Screwball Comedy’ postmodern, and that to the task of muddy fight that is its story provides them Sean Baker one of those magical finals that lets the feelings be drained. Anything else about it will be also welcome.