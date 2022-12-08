The final stretch of the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins. We are already in the quarterfinals and there are only eight teams left in competition.
We review the order of favorite selections according to 90min.
The big surprise of this World Cup. That they have made it to the top eight teams is already quite an award, but they don’t seem to have the hierarchy to dream of winning the trophy.
Croatia is an experienced team, but it comes from suffering with Japan and now it will be Brazil’s turn. If he achieves the hit, he must go against Argentina or the Netherlands. Complicated scenario, but he already reached the final in 2018.
The Netherlands reached this instance after a good game in the round of 16, but it was irregular during the competition. It is a team with good youngsters, but it is one step behind the other competitors.
A team that has been having a good World Cup, but will now have its first big test against France. He is not going as a favorite and will seek to qualify for the semifinals as in 2018.
France is exceeding expectations and is making the absences of Benzema, Pogba and Kanté forgotten. Now it is the final stretch and it will be necessary to see if he reaches him with the excellent level of Mbappé.
A consolidated team, which arrives very strong and has already shown that it does not depend on Cristiano Ronaldo. Candidate.
After a weak start to the competition, he is raising his level and reaches the quarterfinals at his best. A selection to respect and that appears as one of the favourites.
The top candidate to stay with the World Cup. She has the best individualities and now she will have to show it in the last matches. Everyone’s favourite.
