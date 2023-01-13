The second day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX has already begun. It is still too early to predict what the seasons of the championship participants will be like, although due to the quality of their coaches and squads, there are some squads that are already positioned as favorites for the title from the start.
Teams like América, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Monterrey always come out as candidates to win the MX League. However, some teams like Pachuca, who had a splendid 2022, or Toluca, who reached the final last semester, could surprise.
In this sense, the Diario Récord conducted a survey among 35 journalists, analysts and Mexican soccer experts to share their forecasts for the Clausura 2023. Most of the people consulted concluded that América is the favorite team to become champion and the majority see Henry Martín rise as a scoring champion.
Las Águilas had a debut without much light last weekend against Querétaro. Fernando Ortiz’s squad lacked depth and creativity in their first game of the season and they will have to improve a lot to make this prediction come true.
Pachuca was the second team that received the most votes in this poll to endorse their crown and win the Liga MX title. Los Tuzos started the season in an unbeatable way by beating Puebla.
According to this record exercise, the disappointment of the season will be Rafael Puente del Río’s Pumas. The UNAM team started the season with a tight victory over FC Juárez.
Analysts and personalities from Liga MX such as Oswaldo Sánchez, Felipe Ramos Rizo, Damián Zamogilny, Raoul ‘Pollo’ Ortiz, Antonio Moreno, Gerardo Velázquez de León, Tania Ventimilla, among others, were consulted for this exercise.
