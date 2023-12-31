They know what they are talking about. They cook, they look for the best and they like to eat. For this reason, they are often the best ambassadors of their places of residence. They know that small restaurant where you can eat the best portion of fish or a skewer of omelette, they advise on where to start the day with a good breakfast, whet your appetite with an appetizer, enjoy lunch before having a mid-afternoon snack, or a drink or cocktail before dinner. They frequent the markets daily and know the best supplier of fruits, vegetables, meats or cheeses. And they do not hesitate to advise on the best gastronomic gift to take from their homeland. This is a tour that EL PAÍS has taken in 2023 through Spain, with the help of chefs, in search of the best addresses to enjoy gastronomy.

The owner of DiverXO advises having an aperitif at one of the landmarks in the Retiro neighborhood, eating at a fish temple, having dinner at your teacher's house and buying candy. The co-owner of the Enjoy and Share restaurants recommends his secret addresses where he usually has breakfast, lunch or a drink in his city. The chef and owner of La Salita shares secret addresses in her hometown, whose nerve center is located in the Ruzafa neighborhood. There she works and enjoys her free time. The co-owner of the Casa Marcial restaurant shares his secret recommendations, where to have an almond bartolo for breakfast, have a cider at a micro cider in Nueva de Llanes, shop at the Villaviciosa food plaza, or dine on some fried pixín at Tazones The owner of La Finca restaurant recommends where to have the best rice with rabbit or a cocktail facing the sea The cook at the Arzak restaurant recommends starting with a brunch, some pinchos in a classic in the old town, a chop in one of the restaurants with the best winery in Spain or a gin and tonic in Gros The owner of the Noor restaurant recommends having everything from a Cordoban cake to the typical oxtail as an appetizer, or enjoying a drink in a historic building The owner of Culler de Pau recommends his favorite places to have a good aperitif, enjoy a meal by the sea or a cocktail in the trendy place in Vigo The owner of Cobo Estratos recommends eating everything from stews to Castilian lamb, enjoying a 'cojonudo' or 'cojonuda', or goat cheeses from an organic farm The chef and co-owner of the Atrio restaurant recommends starting the day with churros, trying the cuisine of a legendary address and finishing with tapas in the historic center

He directs the kitchen at El Portal de Echaurren in Ezcaray and recommends having one of the best tortillas in Spain, as well as meats from one of the best grills and having a cocktail in his town Pablo González Conejero runs Cabaña Buenavista and recommends everything from having a good specialty coffee in his hometown to praising a small business with its own identity Owner of the restaurant Sa Pedrera des Pujol, he takes a tour of small establishments on the island run by the owners, and advises buying, in addition to cheese and sobrasada, Menorcan manzanilla The owner of Finca Alfoliz recommends eating a classic in Aracena, a drink at a magical beach bar in Punta Umbría, or a special dinner in Valverde del Camino He runs a Michelin-star restaurant, as well as other establishments with different gastronomic concepts, and travels around the island in search of the best producers for his cuisine. The owner of Aponiente recommends several places in his area where you can have a muffin, eat the best seafood in an industrial estate, buy almond tiles from El Puerto and salt from the Cádiz salt flats. The co-owner of El Celler de Can Roca shares his places for a 'forquilla lunch', having an aperitif with Bruce Springteen in the background, eating at some of his disciples and buying sausages The creator of the business group that bears his name recommends starting the day with a shredded meat muffin, a Cordoban-style appetizer, a candlelight dinner and buying mantecados The owner of Cenador de Amós recommends having breakfast facing the sea in Somo, crossing the bay of Santander to eat at a steakhouse in Pedreña and ending the day at a cult winery.

The chef and owner of the Barro restaurant recommends having a good omelette for breakfast, having a manzanilla with a gilda, revolconas potatoes, having a snack in a palace and buying tea pastries He runs Casas Colgadas and La Casa de la Sirena and recommends having the morteruelo aperitif in one of the legendary bars, having a grilled croissant and dinner at one of the fusion venues in the city. The owner of the Maralba restaurant recommends several good seafood places in Almansa, going to Casas Ibáñez for dinner, going to the Villacerrada market and buying knives The chef and owner of the Enigma restaurant recommends drinking chocolate at the inventors of Cacaolat, eating at Rafa Zafra's affordable food house and buying mushrooms at La Boquería It is a reference of Andalusian gastronomy and recommends starting with bread and oil, eating in one of the restaurants that it qualifies as the best in Spain and buying the star product of its land. The owner of Azurmendi, with three Michelin stars, recommends starting the day with a butter bun, having a 'marianito' before treating yourself to one of the restaurants that most praises the product in his city. He runs Miramar, with two Michelin stars in Llança, and recommends a vermouth by the sea as an aperitif, enjoying the seafood cuisine of the area and going to Cadaqués for a cocktail The owner of Retiro da Costiña, with a Michelin star, recommends having breakfast in a garden in the heart of Santiago, walking through the market and having a drink in front of a beautiful sunset Álvaro Sanz recommends essential places with Ibizan recipes, having breakfast watching dolphins and don't forget to buy local herbs and sobrasada

Sara Peral and Jorge Muñoz recommend off-the-beaten-path and trendy places, visiting the Maravillas market or having a home-roasted coffee. The owner of La Mesa de Conus shares the addresses he frequents to enjoy Galician wines, stews and rice and even a good hamburger, and recommends bringing a Galician cheese The owner and head waiter of the establishment, which has become a reference in fish and seafood, recommends having a potato omelette with mint, a montado of pringá, snacking on airy churros and a romantic dinner The kitchen manager at Cigarral del Ángel, with two Michelin stars, recommends buying marzipan, eating venison and stopping along the road in Las Esparteras The owner of Lera, a temple of hunting, recommends eating churros, having an aperitif in traditional bars, treating yourself to lamb and buying cheeses and wines from his land. He directs the kitchen at the El Rincón Juan Carlos restaurant and recommends the sweet creations of pastry chef Alexis García, shrimp with champagne facing the sea and buying wines and cheeses The owner of the Trigo restaurant recommends having an aperitif as if you were in Milan, eating at a landmark in the city and buying a wine as a gift.

