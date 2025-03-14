03/13/2025



Updated 03/14/2025 at 03: 10h.





Madrid It is a destination to suck your fingers and television is still a great platform for those who know how to take advantage of it. Two truths, because few sites in the world are living the same gastronomic effervescence of the capital of Spain, where through its restaurants one can travel through national or international territory in the same way as the ‘Montoya phenomenon’starring the young Urrerano José Carlos Montoya, television star of the moment after starring epic episodes on ‘The island of temptations’ and currently in ‘Survivors’both Telecinco stars formats.

Before embarking on this last adventure in Honduras, where a lot of hunger is usually spent, the once a singer and hotel jam, before his television success, he wanted to replenish strength for everything that is to come in the edition of Cayos Cochinos. Accompanied by the Marta Díaz influencer And a group of friends, the contestant passed through one of the fashion stores in Madrid to taste different dishes in the legendary Sargadelos tableware. An establishment that at the end of last year was awarded by Isabel Díaz AyusoPresident of the Community of Madrid, with one of the Lito Awards as one of the best restaurants in the Spanish capital.

Based on blue and steel, this restaurant has a warm and comfortable atmosphere while modern. With an open distribution with open private areas by transparent vertical divisiorias to let the light that comes from false lucid beans, or by the mobile walls covered in wicker braided that guarantee privacy.

It’s about The Montes de Galiciaan establishment opened in 1997 and is located in the Number 46 of Azcona Streetin the Barrio de Fuente del Berro, a few meters from the Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas.









The restaurant was born from J’s dreamOsé Espasandín And at present he develops his activity under the hand of his son Daniela young entrepreneur with Galician blood – chosen in a village of Zas (A Coruña) – and who has managed to maintain the family essence to put in the kitchen and in the attention to the public all its effort, as well as adapt it to current tastes.

The kitchen is visible from a large open window, whereby the diners can see the coals and stoves in which the Galician dishes are made. Your proposal, which combines Galician culinary tradition with modernity touchesHe has attracted diners around the world. It is not surprising that its clientele includes tourists from USA, China or Japan, which represent almost 40% of its more than 5,000 monthly diners. Among them have also been seen on social networks to public figures and influencers. From artists such as Ana Mena, Pablo López or Edurne, a athletes such as Pablo Barrios, Dani Ceballos, Fernando Torres, Endrick or Manuel Pellegrini, or television characters such as David Broncano or Leo Harlem.

Among its most prominent dishes of the letter – there is also tasting menu per 100 euros the diner and a special for groups – are the Octopus to Feiraprepared with extra virgin olive oil, the cod carpacciothe Cecina and San Simón cheese croquettesthe hake lasagna In marine sauce with clams, grill kokotxas, or its selection of meats, which goes from the Steak Tartar, the beef jarted roasted at low temperature or the cow’s sirloin with foie mousse and cherry sauce. Among his desserts, the mousse fillaathe Galician cheese cake or chocolate creamtwo of the sweets most requested by those who visit the restaurant. Finally, a lemon sorbet. And it should be noted that it has an author cocktail bar in which a Gin Tonic made based on register peppers stands out.