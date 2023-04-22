The ‘Francisco Rabal’ Regional Film Library will schedule a special double session on Thursday 27 to celebrate its 19th anniversary. Dedicated to Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, ‘two geniuses hand in hand in two unforgettable silent film comedies’, ‘One Week’ (1920) and ‘Never Weaken’ (1921) will be screened. There will be live music by the Andrés Santos Station Band. Two days before, it will be Kokoshca who puts on live music at the screening of ‘No country for old people’, within the cycle ‘We are cinema: WarmUP 2023’. The Regional Film Library is launching for these months an extensive program with a marked social character in which both vulnerable groups and invisible caregivers are present. Dependent on the Ministry of Culture, through the ICA, the Film Library will start its new offer next Monday.

The new programming includes a total of 150 films, divided into 25 monographs that, among other areas, will try to raise awareness among the viewer, will pay tribute to Luis Buñuel or will screen, within the cycle ‘The films of my life’, the titles that have marked the existence of the Murcian journalist Carlos del Amor, directed by directors such as Mario Camus, Richard Linklater, Michael Haneke, Fernando León de Aranoa, Alejandro Amenábar, Sofia Coppola, Paolo Sorrentino, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, or Park Chan-Wook.

‘The club’

The 2015 film by Chilean Pablo Larraín, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Festival in its day, will be screened this Monday at 6:45 p.m. With it the new programming opens.

Buster Keaton & Harold Lloyd

‘One Week’ and ‘Never Weaken’ will be screened in a double session on the occasion of the celebration of the 19th anniversary of the Regional Film Library. With live music by the Andrés Santos Station Band. Thursday, April 27, at 8:45 p.m.



The general director of the ICA, Manuel Cebrián, explains that “this proposal is intended to be a reflection of the problems that affect us all as a society.” Under this premise, and in collaboration with the Armonía association, the ‘Invisible Heroes’ cycle has been launched, through which, through a selection of films, caregivers of dependent people will be made visible.

In this effort to build a fairer society through cinema, the film library will continue to have the support of numerous groups and NGOs.

‘An Andalusian dog’



On the other hand, the LGTBI Film Festival reaches its majority, turning 18, making visible and showing the reality of the collective through the Colectivo No te Deprives.

Since 1952 and every ten years, the British magazine Sight & Sound (Film Institute) has carried out the most recognized and prestigious polls in the sector to choose the best films in history. During the last poll, from December 2022, Chantal Akerman’s film ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080’ (1975), has been chosen as the best film in the history of cinema. Thus, over the next few months, taking the screening of this film as a starting point, it will be possible to review the filmography of this director.

There will also be space to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mestizo collective and to see some of Luis Buñuel’s best titles such as ‘Un perro andaluz’ (1929) and ‘La vía láctea’ (1969).

