The favorite fashion firm People, created in 2022 in Portugal, promotes its international expansion with its landing in Spain, where it plans to initiate conversations to take their garments to the shopping centers of El Corte Inglés.

Specifically, The teaching fired 228% its sales in 2024until reaching 1.2 million euros, while registered an increase of 130% of customers. Thus, the fashion firm has marked as an objective to double sales in 2025 in order to consolidate its growth and expansion, according to company sources.

Favorite People arrives at the Spanish market with the aim of transmitting the “Optimism and energy” of its founders, that revolutionized with their garments children’s fashion and that now also have a woman’s line, in addition to accessories.

In Spain, he teaches it, which is present physically in Pe & Clo (Palma de Mallorca) and Serendipia (Madrid), advances that they will soon begin conversations with El Corte Inglés to be present in their shopping centers, but while they will continue to focus on the ‘online’.

However, the fashion brand plans to open its own stores, starting “probably” in Portugal during the 25/26 season to progressively expand, so while they will bet on strengthening their B2B channel, since they are currently present in 75 stores in more than 25 countries.

“In ‘Favorite People’, each collection is a woven story with friendship, color and joy threads. We design our garments thinking in those shared moments that become unforgettable memories, celebrating the diversity and authenticity of each individual. That is the true essence, “explained the CEO of the firm, Rita Rugeroni.

For her part, the Director of Operations of Favorite People, Madalena Rugeroni, has reiterated that the brand “It’s not just a brand, it’s a statement”. “It is a celebration of audacity, creativity and freedom to be different. Brand growth is not only due to their designs, but that each person finds in them a way of telling their own history,” he said.