With the aroma of incense still impregnated in the streets of Murcia, the barracas open their doors to delight Murcians and visitors with the most traditional gastronomy of the garden. The Spring Festivals arrive accompanied by 40 ventorrillos that invade the urban geography with their extensive recipe book, which constitutes a perfect excuse to cheer up the stomach and feed on the ancestral daily life.

Good weather also invites you to enjoy its terraces in the company of friends and family. This is the case of a group of women who met while studying to be a teacher in 1968 and who take advantage of these days to “enjoy childhood dishes.” “It reminds me of my grandmother’s food,” adds one of them. Others, on the other hand, immerse themselves in this tradition for the first time, such as Emilio Barroso, who comes from Cartagena to try “the broth with balls and rice, which is magnificent.”

Elaboration of the most typical dishes in the El Pimentón rock.



MR





Sausage, longaniza, black pudding and a long etcetera of sausages lead the commands. «It is the first thing I ask for every time I come. You can never miss a good plate of typical tapas”, says Vicente Vivancos. A response that coincides with the vast majority of clients, such as María Pilar Méndez, who cannot opt ​​for her favorite delicacy because “I like everything madly, although today I ordered tenderloin.”

The Murcian salad is in charge of adding color to the table with its tomato base. In the center is the zarangollo, considered the ‘true king of the orchard’. A duo that is repeated at almost every table in the room. In María Dolores Chirlaque’s, ratatouille cannot be missing either, since “it is my clear favorite of the entire menu”. There are those who prefer simplicity and opt for a roast potato brushed with garlic.

The quintessential dessert



The culmination of the menu could not be other than the paparajote, the dessert par excellence of a true gardener. However, for beginners it becomes a puzzle. There are many who take a bite on more than one occasion without knowing that this delicacy hides a ‘seed’ inside. An anecdote that Isidro Giménez cannot forget: “My wife is French and she ate the sheet without thinking about it.”

This extensive variety of dishes can be enjoyed until next Sunday. Despite the fact that prices have increased this year, the tails are still part of the ornamentation of the ventorrillos. And there is no better tradition than tasting the typical gastronomy of the orchard during the Spring Festival.