In a very interesting exercise, EL DEBATE carried out a poll in which they asked “Who is your favorite ‘corcholata’?”. Among the options were Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal. Until the close of this edition, before 7:00 p.m. yesterday, preferences gave Marcelo Ebrard a slight advantagefollowed closely by Adán Augusto López, below Claudia Sheinbaum and in the background Ricardo Monreal.

Talking about the subject, tomorrow Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López will be registering to contend for Morena’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. Marcelo Ebrard has already done the same and surely Ricardo Monreal, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Manuel Velasco will too.

For now, in the opinion dynamic carried out by this publishing house, which already registered hundreds of votes, the preferences showed a strong fight between Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López. Then we told him how the poll turned out. Morena’s internal campaign will definitely be very interesting, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. As we anticipated yesterday, presented her resignation to the PRI Elda Amor López Cárdenas, currently councilor of the Culiacán City Council, a strain militant, former leader of the Territorial Movement in Sinaloa and former deputy for Paola Gárate, the current president of the party.

It must also be said that Elda Amor López always was identified and promoted by the former mayor of Culiacán Jesús Valdés and managed to grow within his party to the current position. As we said, she was a partner in the candidacy of Paola Gárate, that is where the strong message of discontent is shown and sent.

The rout in the PRI Sinaloa seems like it won’t stop for a while, every day they are waiting for a new resignation. By the way, yesterday there was another exit that was handled more discreetly, that of Juan Zárate Astengo, who, they tell us, leaves his PRI militancy out of congruence with Aguilarismo. So things.

Although the leadership wants to minimize the rout, here is the list and count of resignations: Antonio Castañeda, Sandra Lara, Francisco Javier Luna, Gloria Himelda Félix, Juan Zárate, Gabriel Ballardo, Julio Sánchez Aguilar and Elda Amor López.

Surely more resignations will come. So far, those who are leaving are politicians of all isms and political groups. The message of rejection is very harsh, they must be on the alert in the CEN of the PRI, because their ship is sinking in Sinaloa.

Sinaloa. Until yesterday afternoon, the corn producers maintained the blockade of the Culiacán Airport. During the morning, Governor Rubén Rocha had called for his release, to continue the dialogue, and to put pressure on the industrialists to achieve a fair price for the harvest.

In addition, Governor Rocha evidenced the boycott made by winemakers, that seek to hinder the commercialization program of Segalmex and the State Government. In fact, last Monday, during the week, it was denounced that there was a mafia and that they did not want to receive the grain from the producers.

Political Memory. “Criticism will not be pleasant, but it is necessary”: Winston Churchill.

Director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, will seek governorship of Chiapas

Mario Delgado asks morenistas to act neutrally

Judge stops industrial park in Interoceanic Corridor, AMLO’s priority work

What’s behind? Loret de Mola exhibits abandoned works of the AMLO government in Tabasco

#favorite #corcholatas