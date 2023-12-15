Hours of tension are experienced inside Chivas when no one expected it, since all sources close to the club confirm that Paunovic has once again resigned from the flock, but unlike what happened a couple of months ago, the Serbian has the suitcase made and everything ready to go. Likewise, several sources affirm that although the official statement has not been finalized, the management of Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergara has given the green light to the end of Veljko's cycle in Guadalajara.
Given this situation, which has yet to be confirmed, there is talk that those from Verde Valle are already exploring the coaching market and have a strong name on the table. According to reports from Fox Sports, Fernando Gago would be the favorite in the Chivas bets.
The aforementioned media points out that yesterday, Fernando Hierro picked up the phone to call Fernando Gago and offer him the technical direction of the club for 2024, after the Argentine did not close his signature with Cruzeiro in Brazil. At the moment there is no response from the former Racing coach, who is asking for time to make his decision, but the reality is that right now the former Real Madrid footballer is at the top of the pack's options.
Plan B is in Mexico, it is Gerardo Espinoza, who has a very close relationship with Amaury Vergara and for years was part of the institution with the subsidiary.
For a couple of days, the Serbian coach was firmly within the team and with the goal of rebuilding his path in a positive way, however, everything indicates that the relationship with both the squad and the board is not the easiest in this moment, which is why the coach would have preferred to step aside.
