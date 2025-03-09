The favorite bar of chef Ferran Adrià to take tapas in Barcelona: where is it, what dishes they serve and price per person

Ferran Adrià is, without a doubt, one of the most influential chefs in the history of gastronomy. With his revolutionary work in ‘Elbulli’, he not only raised Spanish cuisine to the top, but also transformed the way the world perceives high gastronomy. His creativity, innovative techniques and avant -garde approach made him a world reference, recognized with multiple awards and with the respect of the great names of the sector.

But where does Ferran Adrià eat when he is not in a luxury restaurant? As a good connoisseur of the gastronomic world, their recommendations are a treasure for those who seek to enjoy a good meal without spending a fortune. And if there is a site that the chef recommends especially to cover in Barcelona, ​​that is ‘Overseas Marín’.

Where is the restaurant?

Located at number 187 of Balmes Street, in the neighborhood of Sant Gervasi, ‘Ultramarinos Marín’ opened its doors in 2021 with a clear proposal: to offer a sincere cuisine without artifice based on quality products. Far from the experimentation and sophistication of ‘Elbulli’, this place is committed to the well -executed tradition, with a relaxed atmosphere and close treatment.

The bar has become a reference point for lovers of good eating in Barcelona and Ferran Adrià’s recommendation has only increased its popularity. It is a place where fresh products and the essence of the usual kitchen are the protagonists, something that the chef himself values ​​greatly.









What dishes do they do?

In ‘Overseas Marín’, the letter is a tribute to authentic flavors and well -made kitchen. The proposal is based on simple dishes, but prepared with high quality raw materials and impeccable execution.

The chef especially highlights sea products, although it warns that, if you are looking to eat seafood or fresh quality fish, it is difficult to do it for a low price.

Among the most popular options, you can find typical dishes such as Torreznos, herizo, roasted or squid Brocoli, in addition to more elaborate dishes where fish and seafood have a leading role, such as tuna in Garum, the squad in pickle or cod cocochas. There are also meats and seasonal products, always with a simple preparation that enhances its natural flavor, such as smoked cecina carpaccio or chuleton.

Price per person

One of the most highlighted aspects of ‘Overseas Marín’ is that you can enjoy its gastronomic proposal without making a great disbursement. According to Ferran Adrià, if you are going to cover accompanied by a cane, you can eat for about 30 euros per person.

However, if the idea is to enjoy the experience more thoroughly and try more elaborate dishes, the average price amounts to 50 or 55 euros per person. In that sense, the chef points out that it is important to understand that the quality of the products has a price, especially when it comes to fresh fish and seafood.