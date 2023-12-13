The Tigres UANL reached their second final of the year so they have the opportunity to join the select group of two-time Mexican soccer champions in short tournaments with what would be the fourth team on the exclusive list.
The final will not be easy at all, as it will be against the leaders of the regular phase, Club América. However, thanks to the data that has been reported in recent days, the feline fans are excited to be able to become champions again.
Of the three finals to which the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He has had in Mexican soccer as a technical director, in all of them he has emerged champion and in both he closed as a visitor, the occasions that were crowned with Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL last semester, beating Toluca and Chivas, respectively.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
As if that were not enough, in this new final he will once again close as a visitor at the 'Colossus of Santa Úrsula' where he will seek to maintain the streak. Likewise, they remain undefeated in the finals, since prior to facing the Águilas they are 2/2.
“FACT: The two times that Siboldi was Liga Mx champion, he was crowned on the rival's court.
CL 2018 with Santos in Toluca. CL 2023 with Tigres in Guadalajara. AP 2023 with Tigres, in CDMX?” recalled the journalist from TUDN. Vladimir Garcia.
The grand final series begins with the first leg this Thursday, December 14 at the Universitario Stadium at 9:00 p.m. and the return leg will be on Sunday, December 17 at the Azteca Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
#favorable #statistics #Tigres #UANL #Robert #Dante #Siboldi #side #final
Leave a Reply