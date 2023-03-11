A penalty reduced to one day was expected for the Portuguese coach, but escalating tempers creates useless tensions

Thirteen years later, Mourinho’s handcuffs are back. In February 2010, after an Inter-Sampdoria that became famous precisely for that gesture, it was all spontaneous: alleged injustice, crossed wrists. The same cannot be said this time: the image was coldly posted on social media, complete with prominent sponsors.

Yet the hype was still great, because José knows how to create it. And even in this circumstance he managed to turn into a victim: he was harassed by the Sports Court of Appeal, which did not take away even one of the two disqualification matches (and thus he will miss, in addition to Sassuolo, also the derby on Sunday 19). The case is known, it has been talked about for two weeks now, that is, since Roma collapsed in Cremona and Mou was expelled for a dispute with the fourth official Serra. Who, in the circumstance, was certainly wrong, so much so that he received a referral from the federal prosecutor (and his career is now at great risk). See also Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovers the desire for Italy: he was offered to Roma!

EXCEPTION — Roma, which in the Friedkin era had never appealed for the disqualification of their players, this time made an exception precisely because it seemed clear to everyone that the assistant referee had caused chaos. Mourinho’s penalty was initially suspended, so he was able to go on the bench against Juve, and the road seemed set for the suspension to be reduced to one match. A sentence that would also have been – let’s say – political, because it would not have embittered spirits: José would have missed Sassuolo, and never mind, but not Lazio. Instead, surprisingly, the two-day break was confirmed: the Roma coach was not granted extenuating circumstances (but some of them did).

MOVE — Then came the handcuffs, a move of great effect: when it comes to treading the stage, unleashing emotions in the people who observe, Mourinho almost never misses the move. At least to get what interests him: ignite the tussle, create a climate of “us against all”, indeed of “everyone against us”. A strategy that many coaches also use to charge the team, but no one exasperates like the Portuguese. Yes, but how much does Rome need for such a mechanism to be triggered? Is it useful for the company and the team to build tension in and around an already overheated environment? Probably not, because you risk losing your lucidity. A danger that not only the fans run, but also the Giallorossi group, who often have over-the-top attitudes towards the referees on the pitch (the bench contributes to this in a substantial way: Mou’s collaborators are always among the most frantic protesters ). Roma have chosen the path of elegant protest: everyone was silent for two games, a silence that makes a lot of noise. Are you sure handcuffs are needed? See also Jorge Brito explained how the profile of Marcelo Gallardo's replacement in River should be

March 11, 2023

