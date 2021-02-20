Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Knight Anita Sandy, on horseback «For Cash 2» won the title cup of the eighth edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Academy of Jumping Cup, in the two-star category, which was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club for 3 days and concluded yesterday.

The competition for the cup came according to the specifications of a single round with a round of differentiation, and its path was designed with barriers of height (145) cm, with the participation of 11 riders from 9 countries. Farsan succeeded in completing the main round without error, and renewed competition and challenge between them in the round of differentiation, the Norwegian knight Anita Sandy with her horse «Four Cash 2 »She completed the round of distinction in a time of 44.92 seconds, with 4 penalty points, and won the lead and crowned the championship cup, and crowned the second-place award for British knight Georgia Tim with the horse” Z7 Ascot “, and finished the round of differentiation in 46.53 seconds, with 4 penalty points as well And the third place prize went to the Danish knight, Tina Lund, with the horse “Karalu” for her performance in the main round.

In the two-star mini-grand prize competition, sponsored by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports, and its prizes amounting to 50 thousand dirhams, 30 riders competed in a one-round run with a differentiation round, and its path was designed with barriers of 120 cm high, and the main round was completed. 10 horsemen without a mistake. In the round of distinction, 8 knights completed without a mistake as well. With a difference in time, the Syrian Aya Hamsho and the Persians “Champion 126” won the first place prize, after completing the distinction in 32.62 seconds, and the British Georgia Team and the Persians “Z-Seven Kania Dance” came second. In 33.35 seconds, the Danish Tina Lund won the third place prize, accompanied by the mare «Silveta Z» and finished the distinction in 34.33 seconds with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy International Jumping Championship cup, sponsored by Longines, and prizes worth (125) thousand dirhams for the winners.

Some of the closing day competitions and the coronation ceremonies witnessed the winners, Naama Al Mansoori, member of the board of directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Mr. Kim Elliot, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, to crown the winners and participated in the third day of the championship 108 riders and two riders during 6 rounds of the international championship category for children under the auspices of Zahra The Gulf’s prizes are valued at 20 thousand dirhams, the junior category (Juniors) is sponsored by the Emirates Arabian Horse Association and its prize money is estimated at 30 thousand dirhams, and the international championship category of one-star category for young jumps, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, its prizes are estimated at 50 thousand dirhams And the category of youth under 25 years for the international championship, one round with distinction, sponsored by the sail stables, whose prizes are estimated at 30 thousand dirhams, and the women’s category for the international championship, a special two-stage tour sponsored by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports with prizes valued at 50 thousand dirhams and a category The Grand Prize for the International Women’s Championship sponsored by Longines, with cash prizes valued at 125,000 dirhams.

For her part, Naama Al-Mansoori considered the success of the eighth edition of the tournament, a civilized message to the world that reflects the UAE’s faith and its firm leadership to continue progress and excellence in all fields, especially sports, despite the challenges and circumstances surrounding, the academy team was able to organize the event at the highest levels.

And she continued: We appreciate the efforts made by the Academy in cooperation with the sponsors and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, while implementing the necessary procedures approved by the health authorities. She thanked Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, and she thanked Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Sports Academy The female president of the Abu Dhabi Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club for the unlimited support of women in local and international forums.

The results of the two-star category, which were completed yesterday, and after 17 riders competed for the Academy Award worth 60,000 dirhams, resulted in the Polish Amelia Musica and the horse “Contendrex” winning the first place award, and the second phase completed within 40.56 seconds, and the Norwegian Anita Sandy and the horse “Four Cash” 2 »again, while the Danish Tina Lund and the Persians« Silveta Z »ranked third after scoring 45.54 seconds.