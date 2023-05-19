The Fatima Bint Mubarak Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a partner of Mubadala Healthcare, revealed the application of new technologies to treat oncology patients, including radiation technology, the first of its kind in the UAE to treat oncology patients, “Ethos treatment”, through a device that is the latest in the world that uses intelligence. Artificial and machine learning to adapt the patient’s treatment plan based on changes in his condition, and a chemotherapy robot, in addition to the radiation embolization treatment technology TARE-Y90, which is a therapeutic procedure that uses activated beams of radiation to destroy tumor cells in the liver.

He added that it is considered a safe and effective treatment option for a specific group of patients, pointing out that it provides treatment for 11 types of tumors, in addition to conducting clinical research studies to develop the health care sector in the UAE.

The center, which is the first integrated and independent center of its kind dedicated to treating oncology in the UAE, provides comprehensive care for people with these diseases, eliminating the need for them to travel abroad for treatment.

It also complements the Inpatient Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The head of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Dr. Stephen Grobmeyer, stressed the center’s keenness to invest in research and innovation and to introduce the latest medical technologies and the best world-class healthcare facilities, noting that it includes an experienced team of renowned oncologists.

He said: “The center derives its distinction from the expertise and services of the Oncology Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which adopts the therapeutic approach

The same applied at the (Taussage) Oncology Center of the Cleveland Clinic, one of the leading providers of oncology care services in the United States of America.

For his part, Dr. Fadi Gayara, Chief of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the center provides the latest medical and technical developments and adopts the finest care methodologies that improve patient care and contribute to the future of oncology treatment in the UAE and the region. Including the “Ethos treatment”, which is a new radiation technology, the first of its kind in the UAE. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt a patient’s treatment plan based on changes in physical condition over time.

He explained, “This technology allows doctors to adapt the patient’s daily treatment, as this operation was impossible in the past, but it is possible today and takes place within minutes.”

He said, “The new technologies include Edge radiosurgery, which uses direct radiation to tumor cells and reduces damage to healthy cells, and internal irradiation technology, which is a procedure that places radioactive material inside the body.”

Jeyara added: “The center also provides a comprehensive lifestyle medicine program dedicated to oncology, the first program in the region to support patients with oncology with the help of a doctor specializing in healthy lifestyles, physiotherapists, psychiatrists and an in-house nutritionist. It also provides the fourth angel program, which is dedicated to connecting patients Oncology patients who are being treated with carers and trained volunteers who have experienced the disease.”

He added that the center also provides genetic counseling to assess the risks of genetic disorders based on medical history.

He pointed out that the center adopted the radiation embolization treatment technique «TARE-Y90A», which is a therapeutic procedure that uses – with minimal intervention – active radiation beams to destroy tumor cells in the liver.

Dr. Wissam Ahmed, Head of the Department of Hematology, Medical Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant, confirmed that the center’s clinics coordinate appointments so that the patient sees all members of the main medical team during the clinic appointment.

This may include a surgeon, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist.

This ensures that patients receive comprehensive care from the first visit and saves time between consultations.

He said that the center also includes pharmacies for oncology and chemotherapy drugs.

He pointed out that the new and innovative services available at the center also include a chemotherapy robot. It is an innovative drug technology that uses an automated process to identify specific drug risks for each patient individually to ensure the safety of the caregiver and the patient alike, pointing out that the injection pharmacy dedicated to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center is the first and only in the UAE that uses APOTECA robotic technology to determine drug doses for the patient based on risk accounts.

Clinical trials

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Center revealed that it has conducted clinical research studies to develop the healthcare sector in the country, including a pilot study of health awareness on breast tumors and associated genetic issues among Emirati women.

carrying capacity

The number of oncology patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi since the launch of the oncology program in 2017 until the opening of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center last November reached 7,625 patients, while the number of oncology patients at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Center reached 1040 patients.

The center has a capacity of 24 private injection rooms, 34 rooms for examinations and procedures, and two floors ready to enhance the capacity.