Be careful with unpasteurized cheeses, do not drink too much caffeine and eat fatty fish twice a week. It is advice that most pregnant women are familiar with. But did you know that the things the partner does or does late in the period before conception also have a major impact on the child’s health?











Getting pregnant is not always easy. For a greater chance of success, people stop smoking, take extra vitamins, avoid stress and of course have a lot of sex.

Because when we think about the period before fertilization, we mainly think about the act necessary for the fusion of the egg and sperm cell. But the pre-conception stage, as the name suggests, starts just before conception. Roughly speaking, it concerns the hundred days before a woman becomes pregnant.

“Of course it is difficult to pin down that number of days: after all, you do not know exactly when fertilization takes place,” says professor Tessa Roseboom. She is Professor of Early Development and Health at the University of Amsterdam, and has been researching for 25 years how the early environment – in which people grow and develop – influences health throughout life.

Impact of the environment

Thanks in part to Tessa Roseboom's research, more and more is known about the impact of the environment on the health of children. Particularly over the first thousand days, calculated from the moment of conception up to and including the second birthday. It is during this time that a baby reaches the most biological milestones in his or her life.

In the first two years after birth, a baby becomes four times heavier, the brain and organs continue to grow and the immune system is further developed. The environment in which this development takes place, both in the abdomen and outside, has a major influence on this.

Healthy egg and sperm

In the meantime, more and more is known about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for the expectant mother in the period before conception, i.e. the pre-conception phase. Recent studies show that not only the health of the mother is important, but also the health of the father-to-be. After all, for a healthy baby you need a healthy egg and a healthy sperm.

"In recent years, the focus in my research has mainly been on women, but the more research we do, the more we learn that the actions of the father also have an impact on the development of a child," says Roseboom. "Several studies show, for example, that if a father is overweight during pre-conception and pregnancy, the child is also more likely to be overweight."

Live as healthy as possible

All kinds of lifestyle factors can influence the quality of the egg and sperm cells. This includes the use of drugs, smoking, drinking alcohol, exposure to toxic substances (for example at work) or a lot of stress.

When a couple decides to have children, it is therefore important that they both try to live as healthy as possible. Apart from the fact that you need a healthy egg and sperm cell for a healthy baby, it also works as an extra incentive if a couple decides to live healthier together.



Quote

It’s about a woman and her partner being healthy and comfortable in their own skin Tessa Roseboom

But how?

What can couples do to start a pregnancy as healthy as possible? “The most important thing is to be broadly healthy and in balance in the pre-conception phase,” says Professor Roseboom. “It’s not about a certain number of kilos on the scale or steps walked per day. It’s about a woman and her partner being healthy and comfortable in their own skin. On the one hand, this is influenced by making healthy choices, but it also has to do with mental health.”

This means that couples should not only look at their diet or exercise, but also at things that may give them stress or tension. Roseboom’s advice is to also resolve these stress or tension factors before trying to conceive. In this way, expectant parents create the healthiest possible environment in which to conceive and grow a child. And thus give him or her the best start.”



