Casey Rivara just wanted to help that mother duck cross the road with her babies, but a car came at full speed

The story of Casey Rivara it has spread all over the world. The 41-year-old man died in front of his children’s eyes while he was helping a duck and her ducklings cross the road.

A gesture full of humanity that showed the world what a wonderful person he was, but that he is cost his life.

A car driven by a 17-year-old girl came at full speed and has it invested, breaking his life. The story happened in California, before the eyes of her children, who were admiring their dad’s love for those animals in need.

He had just picked up his kids from swimming lessons and was on his way back to his wife, Angel Chow. On the way, she noticed a ‘duck on the street who, together with her little ones, was trying to reach the other side of the road. Without thinking twice, he stopped and went to help her. Certainly he did not imagine that that sweet and altruistic gesture, capable of leaving an important lesson to his children, would be cost his life.

Casey Rivara knew that cars came at full speed on that road and that mother duck could have lost her life. He wanted protect her and that’s what he did.

Casey Rivara’s gesture applauded by all

Everyone present applauded him, his children were grinning from the car, but just as he walked back to them, he is the unpredictable happened.

That car came at full speed and hit him. He was thrown several meters away and, unfortunately, despite immediate transport to hospital, the 41-year-old He did not make it.

The whole community is still upset and his story has reached every part of the world through social networks. This man’s gesture deserves to be known and acclaimed. He will forever be remembered as an amazing husband and father.