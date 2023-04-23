He was scheduled for a transplant, but Luca Zendron lost his battle. He was a dad of only 43 years old. The community is shocked

The 43-year-old father didn’t make it, he passed away after two weeks of agony. Luke Zendron he died last Friday while he was hospitalized in Borgo Trento hospital.

It all started on Easter day, Luca Zendron suddenly felt ill. He was at home, having lunch with his family to celebrate the day of resurrection, when he got up to go to the bathroom. The 43-year-old pope was fine, no one had noticed any discomfort in him. Suddenly, while they were eating, relatives have heard a dip and they ran to see what had happened.

To tell the story was the ex-partner and mother of his daughters:

He was fine, he was fit. They ran to see what had happened and found Luca lying on the floor. They understood that the situation was serious and so they didn’t waste time calling 118. The coronaries were closed, Luca was put on the waiting list for a heart transplant. In these 12 days he has fought like a warrior. However, an infection overcame their resistance.

Luca Zendron leaves in pain two daughters, 20-year-old Sofia and 15-year-old Giulia. His father Loris and his brothers Lara and Lorenzo are also shocked.

The whole community, still incredulous, clung to the pain of this family.

The 43-year-old man was a resident of the municipality of Lissaro in Mestrino, where he had recently moved with his partner. He worked as worker in the firm Villalta workshops of Gazzo.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, April 24, at 15:00, in the church of Ronco dell’Adige.

This dad didn’t suffer from previous pathologies and he was fine, no one can get over it, no one could have impede such a tragedy.

Luke led a life without excesses, loved sports and was fine. On Easter day she was eating with her family and was happy.