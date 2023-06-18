Today June 19, 2023 Father’s Day is celebrated and there is no better time to share than to watch a movie. On this occasion, we present to you “The father“, the moving story of Anthonyplayed by the renowned actor Anthony Hopkins. He is a family man who, due to his advanced age, gradually begins to lose his memory until he forgets who he is and his family, for which he is diagnosed with alzheimer.

The story begins with Lucy, the protagonist’s daughter, who goes to see him to complain about why he threw away and insulted her caretaker. He tells her that he doesn’t know who that woman is and that he doesn’t need anyone to take care of her. Therefore, she makes the decision to live with him.

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger things 5”: Linda Hamilton will be part of the cast in the new season

Where to see “The Father”?

This successful feature film is available on the Netflix streaming platform. You only need to have an active account to be able to access and enjoy the great performance of Anthony Hopkins.

Who plays Anthony in “The Father”?

The renowned actor Anthony Hopkins starring in “The Father”. Photo: composition LR/Netflix/Infobae

His full name is Philip Anthony Hopkins, British actor, director, producer and composer with a long career in the world of cinema. The 85-year-old interpreter has participated in major productions such as “The Two Dads”, “Noah”, the “Thor” saga, “Transformers: The Last Knight”, among the most recent. On the other hand, his oldest films are “The Elephant Man”, “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Dracula, by Bram Stoker”.

YOU CAN SEE: Will there be “Extraction” 3? This Chris Hemsworth said about a possible sequel

Oscar nominations

This tape was so successful during its premiere that it reached six nominations at the 2021 Oscars, of which it won the award for best actor and best adapted screenplay.

#quotThe #fatherquot #moving #story #father #suffering #Alzheimers